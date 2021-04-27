APC govt encouraging secession by rejecting restructuring – Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo is the leader of pan- Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, the elder statesman speaks on the state of the nation, rising agitation for secession and clamour for restructuring, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Afenifere recently lost its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, can you use this opportunity to pay tribute to your close associate and a nationalist?

Each time I have to talk about Yinka now, I find it difficult to gather myself. When you talk of a young activist, the type of Yinka is very rare in this generation. If you want to meet a selfless activist, courageous, loyal, consistent and fearless; a man who works 24/7 for the cause he believes in, Yinka Odumakin is number one.

Since he died as a Christian, I cannot say it is impossible to replace him because there is no impossibility in God’s dictionary. But as a human being, I will say it will be difficult to replace Yinka. We have many young activists these days who have lived through the years from independence, the moment they outlive relevance, popularity and everything, they sell out but that is not Yinka.

Today I bless the day Pastor Tunde Bakare brought him to my house and said I should forgive him. I was in the position of the acting chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) when Yinka came into the party. Since he embraced the Action Group doctrine, he never looked back. However, it will interest you to know that by the time some young men said they were forming Afenifere Renewal Group influenced then by Bola Tinubu, he was one of them.

And he wrote very damaging articles against me, Pa Abrahm Adesanya and Lanre Ajayi to the extent that we were wondering whether we are human beings. But that is Yinka and what he believed in.

At that time, he was the publicity secretary of Afenifere, so they went away but you will be surprised that no sooner that Yinka discovered that the organization was working for Tinubu, he pulled out. We kept our cool and one day Pastor Bakare came to my house with Yinka to make peace. I bless the day and I thank Bakare for bringing him back.

You recently took over as leader of Afenifere after Pa Fasoranti decided to retire. What is your agenda as leader of the group and what is the plan to appoint another spokesperson for Afenifere?

Another spokesperson has been appointed and he will be publicly announced when I have the first meeting with my people after Yinka’s burial because we are in the period of mourning. But the officials to be appointed are already doing their repeatwork but not officially. They will be officially announced when we hold our first meeting, where I will read my acceptance speech. We will not behave like the All Progressives Congress (APC) that announced their programmes for their members on air without their members knowing about them.

My plan for Afenifere is not going to get to you on air until I have the first meeting with my people. I can tell you in brief that we don’t change our policy; what we have been talking about restructuring the country is what we are doing. Anything we are doing with Pa Fasoranti has not changed. We have been consistent in our programmes; it is only a change of personnel not a change of policy. We have been consistent on insisting on the restructuring of the country back to federalism to ensure good governance. That is what we are going to dwell on; there is nothing fundamentally different.

What is the future of youths in Afenifere, and why was the leadership not handover to a different generation because there is a clamour in Nigeria for generational change?

The youths are there to take over anytime. We don’t hand it over to youths by default. We will hand it over to youths by ability and that is what we have been doing. Anything deviated from that is our own internal problem. The youth are not saying that they have not been given a chance.

No youth in any organization claims not to have a say because there is no Garba Shehu to say shot up. So, as time goes on, the youth will emerge. It is not a question of being restricted. We are the most democratic organization in this country. So, the question of handing over to an old man or not is our internal problem.

I want to take you back to your earlier comment on restructuring, which has received the approval of the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who said that as credible as Afenifere is they haven’t joined people calling for secession. You also said that you don’t blame those calling for secession. Can you explain more on what you meant?

It is clear. The reason is that I don’t believe in secession because I have worked for a united Nigeria since independence. But the constitution we have now is an imposed constitution by the military and the problem we are having in the country now is because of this constitution.

People should get that clear. It appears both Garba Shehu and his boss, Muhammadu Buhari, don’t want to address the question. I have said that this constitution is a fraudulent constitution; it is not the constitution we agreed on at independence. It is not the constitution Sie Ahmadu Bello, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the founding fathers of this country agreed on at independence. Whether you are talking about resource control, state police, all these agitations have been settled and that is what is causing the crisis in the country today.

So, when the military said they are going back to the barracks in 1999, Afenifere and National Democracy Coalition (NADECO) said ‘send us back to the constitution you met us with because this is not the constitution of our founding fathers.’ So, the question of restructuring is to restructure the country back to federalism which our founding fathers agreed on.

This unitary form of government with all its impositions which have enslaved the South to the North was imposed on us by the military. Garba Shehu and President Buhari have not disputed that question, and that is what is going on. That was why I said that Buhari and APC are the number one enemies of Nigerian unity if they refuse to restructure this country back to federalism. I don’t want secession because I worked for Nigeria’s independence more than even the president of the country.

A lot of people have said things along the line you have been saying. John Nwodo, a former Minister of Information, before the swearing-in of the new democratic government in 1999, did say that he didn’t even see the document. And we had a former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who urged Nigerians to change the constitution if it is not working. According to him, they did what was the best for the country at that point in time. If the constitution is not working, why have we not been able to change it?

Have we gone past the stage of changing it? Even at the time, thank you for referring to Abdulsalami Abubakar, we did not want to take part in the election of 1999 until we have a sovereign national conference to agree on the type of constitution we have.

It was Abubakar who persuaded us in the Alliance for Democracy that when we have the civilian government we can do it; that he is in a hurry and he doesn’t want to wait.

In fact, if not for Abubakar the Alliance for Democracy would not have been registered because under the Abacha condition, we were not qualified because they said we should be registered in Sokoto and other places but we didn’t have the money.

An attempt to change the constitution has not been responded to by the government of the day. Because we don’t want violence, that is why we are calling for a national conference to agree on how we are going to live together in peace if you are not returning us back to the constitution of 1960.

Then President Olusegun Obasanjo said there cannot be two sovereign but I emphatically explained at that time that we are not talking about the sovereignty of the incumbent president. We are talking about that conference that agreed on the way we are going to live together.

Whatever we agreed on at that conference is not subject to amendment by anybody, either by adding or subtracting. Former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 set up something very similar and acceptable to us and that is the conference of 2014, which practically embodied everything we are calling for as a federal system. It was identical to what we had in 1960.

Although Jonathan couldn’t implement it, when he was handing it over to President Buhari, he said this is the most important document that I’m handing over to you, but Buhari said I’m putting it in the archive. That is why we are in trouble and except people are just pretending, we know our problem. The problem is the constitution that skews everything in it against the South and I have always repeatwork

ed that this constitution is a fraudulent constitution. We didn’t make it, the military that made it.

That is the basis of my saying that this constitution is fraudulent and that was the position of late Rotimi Williams, when he said that the preamble of our constitution is fraudulent. It is the sovereign national conference we are asking for, which was attempted in 2014, but which Buhari has refused to implement that is causing the problems.

If he does not do it, he wants to impose this military constitution on us and that is what is causing people who feel cheated to say they want to get out of Nigeria. All the provisions we are complaining about are in this constitution, if there is any change Nigerian want in order to keep the country together in peace, it is the change of this constitution.

The bottom line is that this constitution is unacceptable. There shouldn’t be any attempt to pretend that you don’t know what is happening and that was why I said President Buhari is the number one enemy of Nigeria’s unity. We have told him that this is what will keep us together but has refused look at it.

His inability to also give us an alternative confirms our accusation that he wants to Fulanize the country. If you don’t want to, have you ever addressed us to say what his fear is? There is no fear there; he just pretends as if no one is talking and that is what is causing trouble.

With the increasing call restructuring, do you believe that the President will include restructuring of Nigeria in his legacy, and has Afenifere taken a position on 2023. Also, would you be supporting a president from the South?

We are very determined in Afenifere and the question of the presidency for us has not arisen because this country is in pieces now. Until that one is done, we cannot talk about where the presidency will go to. The presidency will go where the constitution provides. We are not going to do another election or be in this country where a section of the country will dictate to us who the president would be. No! That is why we don’t believe in any election for now until this constitution is scraped and a new one is agreed on based on the principles of federalism.

Are you saying that Afenifere is not going to support the 2023 elections if the constitution is not changed?

We are not going to participate. You can only hear it from me and it is clear, we have said it that we are not interested in the election; people don’t buy it but they can see the deceit in the Buhari government trying to conduct an election. Election would be a diversionary with this confusion in the country. Security is bad, the economy is bad, education is bad, we are in a state of flux in this country. So, we don’t believe in any election until the question of the country is settled peacefully.

But the election must go on?

We will see the result.

What result?

I won’t say more.

The president’s spokesman recently said that his principal cannot be intimidated, and that those who criticize the president are trying to intimidate him. He also pointed out that the government will not organize another national conference and that those asking for it should perish the thought. Do you think that a national conference at this time will help to douse tension, especially across the southern region, where there have been calls for secession?

When we accuse these people of being dictators; they tell us that we are just blaming them. How can Garba Shehu say the President is not interested in anything when the people of the country say that is what they want? Is he not a democrat? Although being a military man, didn’t he tell us that he is now a born-again democrat? Is that democracy?

You see all the things we have been accusing Garba Shehu and APC and Buhari in particular that they have a hidden agenda; they do it in many ways. But those of us who know them are saying they can’t deceive us again.

How can an elected president say he will not listen to what the people are saying; that he must continue despite all the agitations in the North and South that this constitution is oppressive? It is just unacceptable and that was why I said we are under a civilian dictatorship under Buhari.

It is only a dictator that will not listen to his people. What right does Garba Shehu has to say we will not do this? Who is he? If the people who elected you say they want this, why do you say no if it is not a civilian dictatorship?

That shows you the kind of condition we are in and whatever name we call this government, we are not only labeling them, we are telling you the reality and that is what the spokesman is saying.

What the spokesman is saying is that they are not listening to the people, he openly claims that they are a listening government. I’m speaking because I believe I’m a democrat after all the man he is speaking for now, I campaigned for him in 2007, when he said he was going to do restructuring. We must do the things the people want that is my stand. He cannot say no.

Look at the arrogance of that statement and we know it is part of the ploy by the North against the South and everybody. I said we don’t know this constitution and Nwodo confirmed it and the man who did it confirmed that too.

And when President Obasanjo was saying he won’t change the constitution under which he came to power, I told him, you don’t know what the constitution is saying. That is the crust of the matter.

We are saying that the constitution is a fraudulent constitution. It is not our constitution and the man who gave it to us confirmed that. He also said we can change it. The media should help us tell Buhari and his people that we are intelligent people and when people say this is what they want, it is the duty of a democratic president to listen to the people.

What is your take on Sunday Igboho and his group on the issue of secession?

My dear, if you listen to all that I have been saying, Igboho is speaking for the youth of this country. They are too anxious about what they are asking for.

That was why I tell you that I don’t support it and I don’t oppose it because if you don’t do the needful to keep us together, the youth are too impatient now to be suffering under this constitution.

That was why I said to stop Igboho and Nnamdi Kalu from increasing, change this constitution to what is acceptable. To talk otherwise is to pretend not to know our problems and I have said it before in a previous interview that if Buhari and the government are patriotic enough to do the needful by restructuring this country now, they will silence Igboho, Nnamdi Kalu and all secessionists forever.

But the moment you refuse to do it, you give impetus to them. You are encouraging secession because people don’t want to stay. Nobody wants to stay in an unacceptable constitution. We have said it and you pretend you don’t know.

So, when we say this is why they are crying, have you ever come out to say what is your problem? You want to suppress them by force, it is not possible. What Igboho is doing is based on the saying that people who don’t make peace possible, make violent change inevitable. What people like us who want peaceful change are asking for restructuring and that is where I stand.

They are the ones encouraging secession and that is why I said Buhari and APC are the number one enemies of Nigeria’s unity because they know what is causing the agitation for secession but they have refused to address them.

Buhari in particular has a hidden agenda by refusing to restructure the country which is the popular wish of the people of the country now. To talk about 2023 elections is diversionary; let us have a country first and we will peacefully have elections.

You have in the past expressed sympathy for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 on the grounds of fairness, equity and justice but there are stories making the round that Afenifere is settling for Tinubu…

That is not correct. Please when you talk about people saying something, do not repeat rumours. Have you had Afenifere saying so or people said Afenifere said so?

But it was reported in some newspapers?

I repeat publicly that it is a rumour. Did any of the papers say Afenifere.

Well, they quoted leaders of Afenifere?

Who are the leaders in the quote, Ayo Adebanjo or Fasoranti or who? The media know the truth because these people believe so much in propaganda. It is better to always confirm from me rather than what people say.

So, there is nothing like that because Afenifere is not supporting any candidate for now.

Our aim now is for a peaceful change of this constitution because those of us who have invested in Nigeria don’t want it to break-up. Buhari and APC should not do things to encourage people to break the country because of the iniquities in this constitution the military imposed on us.

