APC govt has failed Nigerians –Shammah

Jones Shammah is a onetime acting chairman of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State. In this interview with CHEKE EMMANUUEL, he speaks on the scorecard of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, governance in Nasarawa State and youths, involvement in politics

Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration?

I will start by saying that the APC was membered by people I would call odd fellows, who through propaganda backed by rigging, under-aged voting outright blackmail won election at the centre in 2015. Members of the APC sat down and plotted how to rig elections; they never had any blueprint for the governance of the country.

So, the APC administration has continued to promote lies, ineptitude, brigandage, abuse of the rule of law and abuse of the judicial arm of government at all levels. It has zero tolerance for just anything good. Human lives in our beloved country have never been this brutish.

You see, when you plan on what do to if you win elections; you work towards making the society better than you met it. How can you lead your country into debt, banditry, killings and maiming, destroying your citizens property and you are not bothered? The APC government created avenues for marginalized people to begin to demand for secession from the country that our founding fathers fought for. In the area of development, what has the APC administration achieved?

All what they are doing is completion of projects initiated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

The economy is terribly bad such that you begin to think if truly there is a government in the country. In fact, the Buhari APC-led administration has not created anything better for us to have hope for a better future in our God given country.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, is there hope of a youth becoming the next president of Nigeria?

The youth can win in 2023 if they work hard for it but most of them are not good learners. They are not learning from the present set of politicians. Some of them are timid.

What is your take on President Buhari’s refusal assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill?

I will answer your question with the following questions: Did the National Assembly at any time during the debate informed Nigerians of that clause? Does any political party need an act of the National Assembly for them to get their members involved in the election of those to canvass for votes, so as to represent them?

My humble belief is that the National Assembly, which is fast becoming a resting nest for under-performed past state governors will not be party to anything that will salvage this country.

Do you think the youth are ready to take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Law to take over Power in Nigeria?

The youth are not ready to galvanize the Not Too Young To Run Law to take over power now in Nigeria. You can’t just wake up some day and say because there is a law that gives you the chance to get at power and you don’t work hard to actualize the tenets of the law.

First things first and these are building the intuition that you can do just that. Organize your constituency and give them the organizational and tolerated mindsets with a true picture of what the future holds and will look like if they take over the saddle of power in the country.

But who is the youth? There are people who are youths in age and there are older people who are youths in mind and heart. Though looking at the scenarios being established and created all over the world now are that youths, who we call leaders of tomorrow, are actually leaders of today.

In Nigeria, I am of the honest belief that after the 2023 general election, there will be a drastic change in our political perspectives and thinking.

This is because the human nature is dynamic and the totality of the world order is changing and very fast too so much so that all the youths in Nigeria need to do is just to galvanize themselves by proving that they are going to be better leaders for the country.

What is your assessment of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in Nasarawa State after three years in office?

Governor Sule in this past three years on the saddle of power in Nasarawa State is to my mind not good at all. Let me start with the composition of the state executive and security councils. Appointment of the governor’s aides, including commissioners baffles me in that the man does not bother to balance the appointments he make.

There are two major religions being practiced in the state yet out of the 15 commissioners only four are Christians. Why did he do that? Some local government areas have two commissioners each, while others have just one, meaning that the local government areas are not equal.

Constitutionally, just as each state must have a federal minister with equal representation in the federal cabinet, each local government area must have equal number of state commissioners. For permanent secretaries, lots of lopsided appointments are made.

What are the criteria for the appointments? Most of these appointments were not made to represent religious interests. There is wide-spread corruption in the handling of affairs of the state. There is no one in Governor Sule’s government who bothers about the local government system.

When development areas were created, laws were enacted on employments, but those have been abused. Now, pension is rising and salaries are also rising.

With illegal employments, local government areas are not able to pay their retired staff pensions and gratuities. The system is not clean at all and Governor Sule is not bothered. One wonders what the state does with its Internally Generated Revenue. No wonder, the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is a beehive of corruption.

Are you satisfied with the level of development of the state compared to others created at same time in 1996?

Agitation for the creation of a state out of the old Plateau started when it was perceived that citizens from what was termed as the Lower Plateau were not getting enough in terms of good working disposition, and development in the area was almost none existence. On the early morning of October 1, 1996, the military government at the centre under the leadership of the late General Sani Abacha announced the creation of six additional states.

They were Zamfara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Yobe and Nasarawa. Honestly speaking, I have traversed some of these states created alongside Nasarawa and I see modern cities and towns springing up. I see physical and structural developments all over.

For the records, when they were created, the Federal government did not give any of these take-off grants, but some of them have managed to get going. The first military administrator tried by putting government structures and starting and giving it life.

Former Governor Abdullahi Adamu created some agencies whose activities will help in contributing greatly to the development of the state but subsequent governments seem to have forsaken them. This has turned the state to a cup-in-hand borrower.

This is not what some of us who participated in the Youth Vanguard for the Actualization of Nasarawa State had in mind and on paper. Will the state meet up with her peers, I don’t know how and when. We are lagging behind the five other states.

The present governor of Nasarawa State has worked for many industrialists within and outside the country, so he is in a position to talk to some people to invest in the state. The state can be turned into an industrial haven. There are lots of natural resources for everything under the sun in the state. Apple can be cultivated around Wamba Local Government Area, not forgetting that the Farin Ruwa falls can be turned into yet another Red Sea Resorts for diplomatic, educational, peace summits and so on. There seems to be no research carried out in the state to determine the state of things so much so that there could be improvement on them. The earlier Governor Sule and his administration start working for the Nasarawa citizens the better. Physical structures started by Tanko Al’Makura, though highly and overvalued are what the present governor is trying to accomplish.

We see him on both on television and radio talking about so many things. But talks with no work to show for it is a problem. In the area of security, the people of the state have resolved to stay and live happily with each other. Most Nasarawa indigenes have a common history of origin, which explains why there are few cases of security breaches.

Is there any hope of merger of political parties in Nasarawa State to challenge the ruling APC in the upcoming elections.

Political parties don’t just function anyhow, there are laid down rules. In this case, the constitutions of the various political parties and or associations have guidelines for such happenings.

For any merger whether at the centre or in the state, the national headquarters of the parties must agree.

But, does any political party need merger in the state to defeat Governor Sule and his APC in the state? The man is a non-performer, so it is easy for anyone who comes out to defeat him hands down.

What is your message to youths in Nasarawa State and beyond?

I would like to say something to Nigerian youths. This country has one of the most enterprising intelligent, tolerant and focus minded youths.

The Not Too Young To Rule Law has given them the opportunity to work together, create enabling ideology and environment, work under the tutelage of some vibrant politicians who started politicking early and harness the situation for their benefit politically.

Labour Party has been preaching equal rights and justice so much so that the youth must run away from anyone and anything that will jeopardize their lives.

No one is born to be a political thug, so they must stay away from such past times. For the citizens of Nasarawa State, my advice to them is that they should advice those principled children of theirs to join politics and canvass for votes.

Come 2023, vote out inept government and always hold your appointees responsible for any wrong decisions taken. Always demand for equal rights and insist that you must be equally represented in all areas.

The 1999 Nigerian Constitution has given us rights for equal rights and justice. There is insecurity in the land, so we must get involved by giving useful information to the security agencies. Nigeria is the only country given to us, so we must protect it.

