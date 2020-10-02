APC govt has failed on security, welfare –PDP govs

…call for national dialogue

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for national dialogue to find solution to the socio-political and economic problems facing the country. The governors stated that the APC-led Federal Government “has failed Nigerians on issues of security and the general welfare and wellbeing of our people.”

The governors, in a message to mark the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, noted that numerous challenges facing the country were threats to peaceful coexistence and national unity. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of PDP governors, Aminu Tambuwal, who issued the message, said the dialogue could proffer way on how to modernise Nigeria’s economy to meet the challenges of technology and innovation.

The forum sympathised with the people of North- East and North-West, and other parts of the country who are victims of terror, noting that the continued Boko Haram and bandits’ attacks of Nigerians in these areas have a big lie to the APC-led Federal Government’s claim that Boko Haram has been defeated. The governors’ forum also regretted that Nigerians have been more divided now than before and blamed it on the divisive policies of the APC-led administration.

The forum noted that in the last five years, under the APC-led Federal Government, Nigeria’s fortunes had nosedived, with the country displacing India as the poverty capital of the world. PDP governors noted that the Brooking Institute, in 2018, estimated that 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.9 a day. “This is even made worse by the fact that in 2019, Nigeria ranked 93rd out of 117 qualifying countries with a score of 27.9 below Guinea and Mali in the Global Hunger Index.

“It is also regrettable to note that the Buhari-led APC administration has plunged Nigeria deeper into the debt trap after the country had exited from its initial debt burden from the London and Paris Clubs under the PDP-led administration. “It is indeed sad to observe that Nigeria’s external debt hit a 16-year high of $27 billion in December 2019, just higher than the $20.8 billion in external level as at 2005 when Nigeria exited from the club of its foreign creditors.

“Our country under this same administration has also scored high on the global terrorism index, reaching an all-time high of 9.01 per cent in 2016 and 8.6 in 2018 on the global terrorism index from an all-time low of 6.31 per cent in 2010 to 7.9 per cent in 2012 during the period the PDP was in power.

“This unfortunate situation has placed our nation in the league of countries deeply wrecked by terrorism such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria etc. “Nigeria has to contend with herders-farmers’ clashes, banditry, terrorism, cultism, kidnappings for ransom, and agitations for self-determinations and militancy which have tended to drive a wedge in the chords that hold us together as one united people “Such indices do not bode well for the future of our dear country. The trend must not be allowed to continue,” the governors warned. It called on Nigerian leaders to rise to the challenge, arguing that they cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting the nation.

“Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country. “At 60, we have, indeed, come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide,” the forum said. Meanwhile, the PDP has said the Independence Day speech of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians was illogical and faulty.

The party noted there is a huge gap in Buhari’s comparison of pump price of fuel with other countries, and advised the president to always cross check his facts well before making such comparison. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in an attempt to justify the increase of fuel price in Nigeria to the N168 per litre in Saudi Arabia, the president failed to tell Nigerians that the minimum wage in Saudi Arabia is N305,113 (3000 Saudi Riyals), which is “10 times higher than our paltry N30,000 which is largely unimplemented in Nigeria.

“Is Mr. President not aware that, on the average, a person working in Saudi Arabia earns around 4,230SAR (N430,267) to 16,700 SAR (N1,698,693) per month? “Our party charges Mr. President to always check his books before making such offensive comparisons, including the price in Egypt where monthly average earning is around N222,841 (9,200 EGP) against our N30,000.” The party also faulted President Buhari’s comparison with countries like Ghana, Chad and Niger, where the purchasing powers of citizens are much more higher than their Nigerian counterparts. “If the flawed assertions as evident in Mr. President’s speech are a direct reflection of how policies are formulated in his administration, then one needs not wonder why our economy is in doldrums. “Indeed, it is imperative to state that if the Buhari administration had summoned the competence and honesty to continue the programmes already laid by previous administrations under our party to revive our refineries and provide infrastructural backbone for our productive sector, fuel price will not be more than N100 per litre, in addition to the gains from by-product from crude oil,” PDP stated.

