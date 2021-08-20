News

APC group: Buhari addressing security challenges in multidimensional ways

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing the security challenges facing the country in multidimensional ways. The group under the umbrella of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, however, attributed the level of security challenges to years of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds meant for procurement of security equipment by the then ruling opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a press statement titled; “Improving Security Situation in the Country,” jointly signed by four leaders of the group; Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa- Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, they said: “Security challenges are best tackled by a combination of responses, which should not be limited to kinetic military action alone.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state.   Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern  Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, […]
News

Dangote wins 2020 best company in infrastructure development, CSR award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been adjudged the best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its interventions that helped the vulnerable, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) also voted Dangote Group as the ‘Best Company in Infrastructure Development’ in recognition of […]
News Top Stories

Igboho: Nothing lasts forever, Yoruba Ronu tells Buhari, Malami, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan A Yoruba self-determination group, “Yoruba Koya Liberation Movement” (YKLM), yesterday flayed President Muhammad Buhari and other government officials who are  behind the travails of Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) in the Republic of Benin, urging them to desist from oppressing humanity or face a disastrous end.   The […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica