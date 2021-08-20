APC group: Buhari addressing security challenges in multidimensional ways

A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing the security challenges facing the country in multidimensional ways. The group under the umbrella of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, however, attributed the level of security challenges to years of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds meant for procurement of security equipment by the then ruling opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a press statement titled; “Improving Security Situation in the Country,” jointly signed by four leaders of the group; Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa- Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, they said: “Security challenges are best tackled by a combination of responses, which should not be limited to kinetic military action alone.

