APC group: Buhari has unified governance at all levels

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness Campaign Group yesterdaysaidthattheadministration of President MuhammaduBuharihasunified thethreetiersof government. According to the voluntary think-tank of the ruling party, this was a departure from what existed in the previous administrations where the federal government worked against the stability of the states.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Coordinators of the group, Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the president had transformed the relationship between the federal and state governments from one marked with constant acrimony and vindictiveness, to one that encouraged mutual support and collaboration.

The think-tank group said: “Nigerians could recall the extent to which the years prior to 2015 were marked by unnecessary and debilitating tensions between national and subnational governments in Nigeria, often on the basis of personal and partisan differences between senior officials.” “Many will recall the following; the withholding of Lagos State funds by the Federal Government, from 2004 onwards, in spite of a Supreme Court judgement to the contrary.”

