News

APC group decries hardship caused by naira swap

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The North West All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Support Group insists the hardship in the country resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira swap is aimed at frus-trating the party’s chances in the February 25 presidential election. The group backed Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claim that some elements in the Presidency are working against the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Director Bappa Babba- Danagundi spoke on behalf of the group in Kano on Sunday. According to him, over 10,000 support groups and 5 million members of the support groups are backing El-Rufai’s comments because he had spoken the minds of over 150 million Nigerians. According to him, it’s not in the manifesto of the APC nor is it in Tinubu’s manifesto to throw the masses into suffering. Babba-Danagundi said: “Whether they are helping the economy to grow, whatever the reason they are doing it, it is fine. “All we are saying is to make the new naira notes available to people to access their hard-earned money kept in the bank.

“The change of the currency has put people in hardships. What sort of country is this? “Go to the ATMs and see how people are queuing as beggars. I don’t know what beggars will do now if people who have their hardearned money kept in the bank cannot withdraw it. “How will those on the streets that do not have anything to eat and have to wait for those who go to the banks to withdraw and help them will they do, Will they be dying or what do you expect them to do? “This is a very bad policy because it is not going to help in any way in the growth of the nation’s economy.” He said whatever the motive behind the new policy, the government should make the new naira notes available to especially for salary earners and owners of small businesses so as not to make them suffer.

 

Our Reporters

