APC group lauds Buhari’s achievements in aviation sector

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Legacy Awareness and Campaign, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in the aviation sector. In a statement by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Salihu Lukman, Ismail Ahmed and Tolu Ogunlesi, the group said the Buhari administration deserved praise for the development. The body said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2016 launched its Aviation Roadmap, with the aim of transforming the sector, in terms of safety, infrastructure and economic viability.

The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think-tank of the governing party, recognises major highlights of the roadmap to include the establishment of a national carrier, development of agro-allied/cargo terminals, concessioning of major international airports, establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre, establishment of an aviation leasing company, development of aerotropolis (airport cities), establishment of an aerospace university, designation of four international airports as Special Economic Zones, upgrade of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

“Since the launching of the Aviation Roadmap, the Ministry of Aviation has focused on implementation. In terms of infrastructure, the new terminals of the Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano international airports, inherited from the previous administration, have been completed, while the new Lagos terminal is very close to completion. Brand new Runways have been constructed at the Abuja and Enugu international airports. “More than a dozen airports around the country have had Low Level Windshear Alert Systems (LLWAS) installed to improve flight safety.

Investigations revealed that the Sosoliso and ADC plane crashes of 2005 and 2006 respectively were caused by the absence of LLWAS at the airports. Lagos and Abuja Aarports have had the Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) installed, which provides the capability for landing safely and accurately in conditions of near-zero visibility. Another three airports have been scheduled to benefit this year.” The group said the ongoing concession process for the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt international airports is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...