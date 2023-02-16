News

APC group launches book on Tinubu presidency

Ahead of the general election, a support group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Think Tinubu Movement (TTM), has launched a book in support of his ambition. Speaking at the launch of the book titled ‘The Recountal – An Antidote to Unfair Criticism – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ the director general of TTM, Chief Segun Afolorunnikan, said the book extolled the established accomplishments and the indelible footprints of contemporary Nigeria’s most outstanding political icon. Afolorunnikan said the book is one in the series of the group’s determined and focused strides to ensure that no stone is left unturned in promoting, educating and informing Nigerians and indeed the electorate about the unsurpassed attributes that stand Tinubu out. He said Tinubu is the most qualified and best candidate for Nigeria’s president notwithstanding unfounded and unfair criticism of his person.
He said: “I take the opportunity of this address to especially thank our noteworthy partners who have not only continuously and unrelentingly worked hard to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in all the states, local governments, wards and polling units across the country

 

