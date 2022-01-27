News

APC group pledges support for Sani Musa as national chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Progressives Vanguard, a group under the Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged its support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The group is made up of youths, women and some elderly people drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state. They made the pledge when they paid a solidarity visit to the Chairman of the Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Alhaji Babasule Bissala, in Minna yesterday.

Their solidarity visit also came almost one week after the Councillors Forum in Nigeria paid a similar visit to the advisory council. The group led by Alhaji Bawa Abdullahi said among those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the party, Senator Sani Musa “towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level headedness.” According to Abdullahi, Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

He added: “He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country; he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily. “Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general election,” the group said before soliciting for the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realisation of the objective. “We have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 local government areas of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa Chairmanship Project,” Abdullahi disclosed; adding that the prayers will be held regularly till we achieve success. “The group pledged to be in the vanguard of the campaign for the election of Senator Musa as chairman promising to mobilise support by going to all the states of the federation to woo delegates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU raises the alarm over secret recruitment in FUOYE

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure Zone (ASUU) yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged secret recruitment at the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) without recourse to conditions of service of the university. Besides, it accused FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun of embarking on promotion exercise notwithstanding locked down of nations university.   In […]
News

Court fixes judgement on El-Zakzaky’s case Sept 29

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kaduna State High Court of Justice has fixed September 29, for judgement on the motion put forward by leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Zakzaky had asked the court for the dismissal of the case against him and his wife by the government over failure to produce evidence against them. […]
News

Edo: APC mourns Okunbo, says it owes him gratitude

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday joined thousands of Nigerians and institutions to mourn Edo-born billionaire, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, (aka Captain Hosa), who died on Sunday in the United Kingdom.   The party, in a statement, by its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said that it received the news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica