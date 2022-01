APC group pledges support for Sani Musa as national chair

The Progressives Vanguard, a group under the Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged its support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The group is made up of youths, women and some elderly people drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state. They made the pledge when they paid a solidarity visit to the Chairman of the Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Alhaji Babasule Bissala, in Minna yesterday.

Their solidarity visit also came almost one week after the Councillors Forum in Nigeria paid a similar visit to the advisory council. The group led by Alhaji Bawa Abdullahi said among those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the party, Senator Sani Musa “towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level headedness.” According to Abdullahi, Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

He added: “He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country; he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily. “Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general election,” the group said before soliciting for the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realisation of the objective. “We have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 local government areas of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa Chairmanship Project,” Abdullahi disclosed; adding that the prayers will be held regularly till we achieve success. “The group pledged to be in the vanguard of the campaign for the election of Senator Musa as chairman promising to mobilise support by going to all the states of the federation to woo delegates.

