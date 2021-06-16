APC group reiterates FG’s commitment to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

A few days after the Federal Government announced the lifting of 10 million Nigerians out of poverty, a group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Legacy Awareness, has reiterated President Muhammdu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. The group stated this in a statement it issued yesterday in Abuja. According to the group, the issue of insecurity was an old, long issue and the present government was doing all it could to solve it by providing security equipment for security agencies.

In the statement signed by Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, Salihu Lukman, Ismail Ahmed and Tolu Ogunlesi, the group said: “None of Nigeria’s security challenges is new; what is new is the boldness and commitment with which the Buhari administration is confronting these age-old challenges. Even as several challenges persist across the country, we are confident that the interventions being implemented, many of which have not been seen in Nigeria’s recent history, will begin to yield fruit in the near future. “The Nigerian Military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades.

Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Army, Air Force and Navy. The Nigeria Air Force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015, with at least a dozen more being expected, and the Navy has most recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979. The administration has also launched a Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

