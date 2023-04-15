APC group seeks support for Tinubu, says president-elect best for Nigeria

A group within the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress National Awareness Youth Vanguard Nigeria (APC-NAYVN) has called on all Nigerians to support President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed as the nation’s leader. According to the group, Tinubu, who was elected in February, has all it takes to move the country forward, adding that the former Lagos State governor has developed a blueprint for the development of the country. This is contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Dayo Ogunjebe on Friday, wherein he called on other contestants as well as those aggrieved by the outcome of the presidential election to join hands with Tinubu. “We, members of the All Progressives Congress National Awareness Youth Vanguard Nigeria (APC-NAYVN), are calling on Nigerians of all shades of opinion to join hands with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to move the country forward. “We are making this clarion call because of the daunting task ahead of us as a country. These tasks cannot be carried out by the President-elect alone but collectively by all Nigerians,” he said. Ogunjebe on behalf of his group urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi and all others who contested the election with Tinubu to embrace him (president-elect), saying “We all need to rally round him at this time.”