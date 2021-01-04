News

APC group tackles Makinde over insecurity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Worried by rising spate of insecurity in the state, a group of concerned residents within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, The Pacesetters Initiative (TPI), yesterday cried out, asking Governor Seyi Makinde to expedite action on curtailing the dangerous menace.

The group in a statement issued yesterday and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan by Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete and Olawale Sadare, the group’s Coordinator and Acting Director of organization respectively, blamed the spate of insecurity in the state on “Gov. Makinde’s alleged incompetence, inexperience and grandstanding.

The statement reads: “We have watched with dismay how the current PDP administration has failed in the all-important task of securing the lives and property of the people. Things took a frightening dimension from the first day when Gov. Makinde did not mince words to indicate his desire to set aside all the fantastic programmes of his predecessor, as it included proper handling of security, for no just reasons other than politics.

“In actual fact, insecurity did not creep into Oyo state naturally as it took its roots from Gov. Makinde’s failure to study the system he inherited with a view to improving on it. He neither deemed it necessary to mobilize support from relevant stakeholders nor read a riot act to criminal elements not to heave a sigh of relief as Sen. Ajimobi had left the saddle.

The new governor did not only wait until criminal elements were able to regroup and regain confidence to continue their nefarious activities, he overtly and covertly encouraged hoodlums who he treats as friends of his administration. “As a result of this, residents of Ibadan are now under the palpable fear of hoodlum attacks, armed robbery, extra judicial killings, brigandage and other organized crimes even as people in Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa and Ogbomoso battle banditry and killings in the hands of rampaging herdsmen and insurgents.

Our Reporters

