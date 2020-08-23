APC group to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs now

A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the removal of Service Chiefs over the security situation in the country.

A power bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of APC Consolidation Group, which made the appeall, feared that the President may lose the massive support he enjoys across the country, should he continue to retain the Service Chiefs.

While describing the security situation in parts of the country as “embarrassing”, the group, nonetheless, applauded the heads of security for containing insurgent elements in the North East.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr Usman Mohammed, said: “We, the entire leadership and members of APC Consolidation Group wish to appeal to our dear President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhamamadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sack the current Service Chiefs without further.

“Our position is because we have seen that the president may lose the support of Nigerians over the embarrassing security situation we are facing if he doesn’t act fast enough.

“We are very disturbed over the president’s continued refusal to sack them despite calls by most Nigerians in the midst of the disturbing insecurity in the land including the home town of our president.

“What is so special about these Service Chiefs that the president can’t get in other officers?

“Today, we in the APC states are the worst hit of the insecurity. Our farmers can’t go to their farms, nomads can’t rear their cattle anymore. No village is safe in the entire north and other parts of the country as of today! How can we guarantee food security by next year?”

The group further noted that: “While we are aware that Mr president gets daily briefings on the security situation in the country, most of those reports they are given him are not true reflection of the situation on ground. Most of the reports he gets are staged managed.”

The group added that: “People are very angry with our government just because of insecurity and we must rise up to speak the truth at this time before it’s too late.”