APC Group To Tinubu: Renewed Hope should begin with members first

The Amalgamated Support Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to ensure that the Renewed Hope he promised Nigerians starts with members of the party. The APC members had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not giving patronage to supporters in his government. According to them, non-party members have benefitted more from the APC government. However, at the meeting with the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) Silas Agara, the support group said they should be the first beneficiaries of renewed hope. Meanwhile, the N100 million released to the group has become an issue of crisis among them. The crisis has also affected the leadership of the ICC. According to Director General Kailani Mohammad, the money had been kept in the account of the group. However, Agara said they had disbursed some money to genuine to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG)

Like this: Like Loading...