APC Group To Tinubu: Renewed Hope should begin with members first

The Amalgamated Support Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has asked President-elect Bola Tinubu to ensure that the Renewed Hope he promised Nigerians starts with members of the party. The APC members had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not giving patronage to supporters in his government. According to them, non-party members have benefitted more from the APC government. However, at the meeting with the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) Silas Agara, the support group said they should be the first beneficiaries of renewed hope. Meanwhile, the N100 million released to the group has become an issue of crisis among them. The crisis has also affected the leadership of the ICC. According to Director General Kailani Mohammad, the money had been kept in the account of the group. However, Agara said they had disbursed some money to genuine to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG)
Chevron makes workers reapply for jobs
Chevron is asking its employees to reapply for jobs as a part of efforts to reduce the company’s headcount by up to 15 per cent of its 50,000 workforce globally, a report showed. Citing unnamed sources in the know, the report by Reuters noted that the move is part of efforts to reduce the supermajor […]
Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice
…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks. While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them […]
Umahi charges state EXCO members to remain loyal
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) to continue to remain loyal to his administration and not indulge in any acts of betrayal, in spite of the circumstance. Umahi gave the advice, yesterday, when the EXCO members, led by Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, paid him a Christmas […]
