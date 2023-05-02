News

APC Hails Ondo Workers

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday hailed the resilience of workers in the state and saluted their dedication to service.

The governor in his message to the workers congratulated them on the occasion of this year’s workers’ day celebration. He said the dedication of the civil servants has engendered optimum service delivery to the good people of the state.

The governor thanked the leadership of the state’s organised labour for their understanding and courage during challenging times. He said; “We understand the place of workers and their contributions to the socio-economic and political development of our state.

This is part of the many reasons why workers’ welfare has remained a top priority in our administration. “We have also continued to develop and build infrastructure to make life more meaningful and better for our teeming workers and other residents of the state.

“We are glad that our administration surmounted the challenges imposed by dwindling resources which resulted in our inability to pay full salaries as and when due early last year.”

“Today, we have paid workers’ salaries up to date. Even the seven months’ salary arrears owed by the previous administration have almost been virtually cleared by our administration.“

