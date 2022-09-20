Politics

APC has been de-marketed in Benue, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ruled out the possibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging victorious in the state ahead of next year’s general elections as according to him the party has already been de-marketed in the state.

The governor, who spoke in Makurdi, the state capital, said the APC has plunged the entire nation into multiple socio-economic problems which only the PDP can tackle.

“The main agenda of the PDP remains how to rescue the country from the APC’s misrule which has plunged the nation into multiple socio-economic problems that must be tackled holistically to redeem the nation,” he said.

Governor Ortom expressed sadness over the intractable crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regretting that the suggestions he earlier proffered to end the impasse were thrown out by the National Executive Committee of the party.

The governor urged the leadership of the party not to relent but do more and build confidence to resolve the crisis.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Senatorial Primary: Akwa Ibom APC, Igini in verbal war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

ANAYO EZUGWU writes that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the primary election that produced Senator Godswill Akpabio as the candidate of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District may escalate the conflict between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Mike Igini     With the […]
Politics

APC is the party to beat in Ondo –Adetimehin

Posted on Author NDUBUISI UGAH

Ondo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ade Adetimehin, in this interview with NDUBUISI UGAH, says his party has no cause to be scared as victory is certain for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in this weekend’s gubernatorial election in the state. Excerpts: What is your assessment of the current political mood in the Ondo […]
Politics

Senate: Intrigues over Armed Forces Service Commission Bill

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the bill seeking to establish Armed Forces Service Commission, suffered a setback last week, following intrigues and politicking among senators, when the proposal was raised for consideration Intrigues, horse-trading and antagonism characterized Senate plenary last week during the consideration of a bill seeking to created Armed Forces Service Commission that will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica