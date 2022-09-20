APC has been de-marketed in Benue, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ruled out the possibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging victorious in the state ahead of next year’s general elections as according to him the party has already been de-marketed in the state.

The governor, who spoke in Makurdi, the state capital, said the APC has plunged the entire nation into multiple socio-economic problems which only the PDP can tackle.

“The main agenda of the PDP remains how to rescue the country from the APC’s misrule which has plunged the nation into multiple socio-economic problems that must be tackled holistically to redeem the nation,” he said.

Governor Ortom expressed sadness over the intractable crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regretting that the suggestions he earlier proffered to end the impasse were thrown out by the National Executive Committee of the party.

The governor urged the leadership of the party not to relent but do more and build confidence to resolve the crisis.

