APC has caused hardship, pains for Nigerians – Plateau PDP guber candidate

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caleb Mutfwang has urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, and March 11 elections for inflicting pains and agony on average Nigerians due to skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs in the market. He lamented the uncontrolled current fuel pump price which has thrown the entire country into hardship. Mutfwang disclosed this at the weekend during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders, business community and development associations in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. He assured the people that the only political party that will turn things around for good on Nigeria and Plateau State is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which has tasted power and performed incredible to the admiration of the people. Mutfwang decried the steady rise of debt profile of Plateau State under Governor Simon Lalong and said the state is indebted to about N200 billion.

