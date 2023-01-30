APC has caused hardship, pains for Nigerians – Plateau PDP guber candidate

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caleb Mutfwang has urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, and March 11 elections for inflicting pains and agony on average Nigerians due to skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs in the market. He lamented the uncontrolled current fuel pump price which has thrown the entire country into hardship. Mutfwang disclosed this at the weekend during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders, business community and development associations in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. He assured the people that the only political party that will turn things around for good on Nigeria and Plateau State is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which has tasted power and performed incredible to the admiration of the people. Mutfwang decried the steady rise of debt profile of Plateau State under Governor Simon Lalong and said the state is indebted to about N200 billion.
Related Articles
NNPC remits N219.16bn to Federation Account in one month
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has suffered a 342 per cent surge in pipeline vandalism as its supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, gulped N116.09 billion in April. The 57th edition of the MFOR indicated that in April 2020, NNPC remitted the sum of N219.16 billion to the Federation Account, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps probe NNPC, oil firms’ contracts since 1990
The House of Representatives yesterday constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the structure and accountability of the Joint Venture (JV) businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since 1990. The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) and five […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN warns against unlicensed financial institutions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the public to stop patronising unlicensed institutions. The Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday sounded the warning in Yola, Adamawa State, during the 2022 CBN Fair. Represented at the two-day sensitisation programme by the Director Cooperation communication Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele said the programme is being conducted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)