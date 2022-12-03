APC has failed abysmally, Nigerians will return PDP to power –Ologunagba

Until 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held sway as the ruling party before the All Progressives Congress (APC) dislodged it from power that year. Efforts to reclaim power four years later in 2019 proved abortive as the APC won the poll to return incumbent Muhammadu Buhari to power. The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO expressed the hope that Nigerians will return his party to power on the back perceived lacklustre performance by the ruling party. Excerpts:

Could you give us your impression of your party’s campaign efforts across the country so far?

One word to sums it up is ‘wonderful’.

You believe that based on what you’ve seen so far on ground, your party will win the forthcoming General Election?

Anyone living in the country today will answer your question by saying that our party is waiting to take over power next year. The evidence is there for all Nigerians both at home and abroad to see. The situation is so visible even for the blind who is observing the state of the nation to see clearly. We have been touring the country to the warm embrace of Nigerians. You can see from our recent campaign tours to Uyo, to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe and today (Thursday) in Kwara. You could see the enthusiasm of Nigerians for change that the PDP represents. We are doing well as a party and Nigerians are accepting our message of change. It is clear from what we are seeing on the ground. The elections in Abuja were cleared by the PDP. This is a signal that Nigerians are in tune with the messages that we have been passing across to them. There have been bye elections in some parts of the country, I mean in Cross River State which was won by the PDP. There was a bye election in Plateau and the PDP also won. The icing on the cake was the election in Osun State and the PDP won. I want to tell you now that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir David Lawal, expressed his support that though, he is a member of the APC, he would be working for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. That is the mood of the nation as we speak. I know that you feel it too as a Nigerian. You know that the APC government has been a failure from the start. They have demonstrated low capacity and experience in the management of the country. Impunity has been the order of the day since they came on board. We are very hopeful because the Nigerian people are showing great support for our party.

How are you so sure of this?

I am very sure because our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is a unifier who has extensive experience in party politics and in governance. He is the candidate that the Nigerian people are waiting for. We are confident and we are very hopeful of a positive outing based on the support that we are getting from Nigerians across the country since the campaign started.

From the way you’ve spoken, you seem to be downplaying the crisis within your party which has pitched the leadership against five of its governors and scores of other chieftains. Don’t you think that in itself might hamper your party’s chances?

It is you who are defining what is happening as a crisis. We have differences, yes. We have issues just like any other party. If you define it as a crisis then you have misread the situation but I can tell you clearly that though we have some challenges with some members of the party it doesn’t translate to the fact that we won’t win the forthcoming election. We have the capacity and the candidate to resolve it which makes it possible to solve the problem. We are working on resolving the issues and I am confident that a resolution to the problem will be reached soon.

