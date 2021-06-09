APC has failed Nigerians – Owokoniran

Hon. Rahman Owokoniran is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He was later appointed Commissioner for Housing and thereafter Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Boundary Affairs. He also served as the Director-General of Bola Tinubu’s Campaign Organisation in 2003. Following his recent election as the Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, he speaks with BIYI ADEGOROYE on political issues in the country

How would you react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s six years in office?

The state of the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has gotten to an embarrassing level. I support my party’s view; President Muhammadu Buhari has been absent from the scene; he has been a participant in the affairs of the country despite the frightening reports on security and the activities of killer herdsmen, banditry and insurgency. One would think our military would be equipped to quell this upheavals and barbaric killings but that is not the case. Our President owes Nigerians a duty and an explanation.

He has left the country in an extreme vulnerable state. The people are not in the position to protect themselves. People are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis yet the commander-in-chief and chief security officer of the country is silent, but only comments on unconditional matters. This is evidence that we have no active government.

If we look back, it is evident that President Goodluck Jonathan achieved a lot but Nigerians sadly only realised that after he left office. Nigerians hastily fell for the lies of the APC propaganda machine. There is no doubt that PDP is a people-oriented party and as soon as we take over power, we will embark on programmes that are life changing, offer transformational leadership and meet the needs of Nigerians.

At the moment, the fact remains that Nigerians are frustrated and helpless. There is no indication or ray of hope from President Buhari who has kept a stony silence through all the disasters we are experiencing. We don’t know his mind or what he is thinking in all of this but one thing is obvious, he is politicking with the lives of Nigerians. This administration has failed Nigerians badly and is an embarrassment to democracy.

How will you assess governance in Lagos State in the last two years?

Lagos is in shambles, another APC-led government at work. When you assess the present government of Lagos State, you will find out that the situation has worsened as life has become even more difficult for citizens. There are no housing projects for the masses. The tariff on electricity has tripled but power supply has not improved.

Lagosians have to generate electricity and water for themselves because there are no basic amenities for the common man. The roads are in a deplorable state because they are not motorable. Lagosians suffer every day due to huge traffic jams and spend longer hours on the road than necessary not to mention lack of good education and health facilities. The fact that the lawmakers earn huge salaries yet the government is unable to pay the minimum wage is a disgrace and an embarrassment to the needs of humanity.

The fact remains that APC government doesn’t care about the people. With the prices of essential commodities sky- rocketing daily, unstable transportation rates in Lagos State, how are the poor masses expected to survive let alone live well. This APC government has put the common man in a very vulnerable position. Another important failure is the fact that the youths have been ignored. Lagos State generates enough money to create jobs for the youth but they have been abandoned without hope or future.

This is part of what PDP wants to correct come 2023. Enough is truly enough! We are not complacent; we are working round the clock, putting things in place and getting the right people on board, people who sincerely understand the present state of the nation and are ready to work hard in order to salvage our great nation.

Your party is not doing well in Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti and Osun states. How do you see this?

The situation now is not if our party is doing well but what we can do to save a dying nation. It is a known fact that APC government has failed woefully. Nigerians are aware and are ready for the well anticipated change. There is no other political party in Nigeria that can salvage this country but PDP. So, this is not a matter of how PDP is not doing well in some states but how PDP will better Nigeria come 2023.

Governor Seyi Makinde, the only PDP governor in the South-West is two years old in office. What is your assessment of his administration?

Governor Makinde has performed very well for the good people of Oyo State. He lives Oyo State; he knows Oyo State; he understands the people and he is working for the people of Oyo State and touching their lives. He is delivering dividends of democracy and good governance to the good people of Oyo State. Look at the number of infrastructural projects he has commenced and commissioned since he came into the office and you will agree with me in that regard. In recent times, he even said that the array of projects he will commission in the next six months, and a number of them have taken off, will speak for him,

How do you assess the fact that 17 governors were united despite party differences to produce the Asaba declaration?

I do support the decision of the governors. Lives are being lost and it is their responsibility to protect the citizens. Whoever that is not happy with their decision can approach the courts. The protection of lives and property of the people is paramount. Moreover, it is very significant and places emphasis on the sensitivity of the security threats to the whole nation. And the urgency of the need to address the security threat cannot be overemphasized given the spread of terrorism and the increasing number of communities affected by the loss of lives and property in our nation.

How do you see the ongoing review of the Nigerian constitution by the National Assembly?

It casts shadow on the sincerity of government to address the fundamentals. This constitution was put together under military administration with biases that there are no-go areas, and of course, the military padded clauses intended to provide safeguards for the military dictator and so many order inclusions that are strange to federal and state governments. To address the above and many more, the report of the 2014 National Conference convoked by the Goodluck Jonathan administration should be revisited. This government should call for it if it is sincere with going to the root of our national problems.

How can your party be united in the South-West?

The party understands that everyone has to unite for us to achieve the purpose of defeating the ruling party. We can only achieve this through unity. No matter the misunderstanding and the bone of contention, we must resolve it as a family affair and everyone must sheath their swords and take another as brothers. And that is the reason a committee was set up recently to achieve the desired objective of reconciliation before 2023 elections. It is an attempt to reposition our party in the South- West and set the pace for our 2023 victory. The objective is to unite everyone, so that the party will achieve the best as we prepare for the 2023 victory. I am very pleased to say that we have made remarkable progress.

Your party has been a perennial loser in Lagos. How can you change the tide?

The PDP, unlike APC, had a broadbased foundation and an inclusive democratic style of leadership. Lagosians have come to realise now that they are in bondage and they are yearning for change from APC government and looking up to the PDP to take over. The party is working on projecting its image and taking advantage of this opportunity and it is going to make the desired change in government in 2023. Lagosians now need PDP and we are wiser now and will work on any lapses that we had in the past. Lagosians deserve better than a government that is monopolised by a few.

How prepared is your party in Lagos for the forthcoming local government elections in the state?

Now that we have worked hard to unite the party, all machineries are being put in place. Our membership cuts across the people at the grassroots. PDP is aware that this is no time to fold hands hence all hands are on deck to work towards victory.

