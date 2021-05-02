Faith

APC has failed Nigerians, says Bishop Oke

Following his critical assessment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has stated that the nation’s helmsman has failed woefully.

 

Bishop Oke, who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, called for immediate resignation of the President if that would pave way to the desired peace in the country. He expressed the view during a vigil held at the auditorium of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Garden of Victory, Ibadan on Friday through Saturday.

 

Oke stressed that the country was already war ravaged; recalling that in the 1960s when Nigeria fought civil war, Eastern part of the nation was the theatre of war. “Sadly today, everywhere in Nigeria is theater of war with much killings and bloodshed going on in the country every day,” Oke said. The PFN lamented the killings of some students of a private university in Kaduna State, stressing, “Some wicked people kidnapped some students and demanded N800m for their release and they killed some of them. The government could not lift a finger and you are telling me that the President has not failed? Buhari has failed!” Oke added that due to the apprehensive situation Nigeria had found itself under the current administration, for the first time, he has found himself praying for the resignation of the President. “They kidnapped students without the government doing anything and you are telling me that the government has not failed! Are you saying we cannot move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?” he queried.

 

The cleric added that making Nigeria great should be the concern of all Nigerians and as such, he was not afraid of expressing his views, stressing, “I am not afraid of anybody. I am not! I am the prophet of the Most High, He watches over me.

 

No bullet of the enemy can kill me. I can’t die in the hands of a man” Bishop Oke accused the government of treating “the killer herdsmen who have been holding the nation to ransom, with kid gloves, saying, Fulani, a tribe less than 10 per cent of the country’s population is troubling the whole nation. ”

 

He said that it was a shame that government could not protect those at the IDP camp which led to the massacre of a number of them in Benue State, adding, “They, at the presidency were now attacking Governor Samuel Ortom who was weeping over his people that were slaughtered.”

