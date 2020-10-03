APC has failed Ondo, YPP to the rescue –Dotun Ojon

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dotun Ojon, spoke on the chances of his party during the October 10 poll. Excerpts…

Why did you choose YPP?

I have been close to a few of our political players across parties in and out of Ondo State and with the kind of politics I see them play, I concluded that Nigerians will remain victims of the politics of their leaders if something different in form of political party and party ideology is not developed. So, when the YPP was formed three years ago, I embraced it because its people-centred ideology aligns perfectly with mine and the attitude of party leadership is society focused. I immediately embraced the party and you can say it anywhere that the YPP is in a class of its own when it comes to political decency and political views.

How prepared are you for the election?

As for our preparation for the election, we started a community focused campaign months back, as we were engaging people on community by community basis, and today we are confident that in a free and fair election, we will win convincingly. The people know what they want, they only don’t know how to get it. They want better lives and we have been able to convince them that we can give that to them through our Leap Agenda. The agenda is about a change in the direction of leadership from power to people. And this is what residents of the state want. They want a government that knows they exist. The Leap Agenda is about the labour; we want our workforce to share directly from the prosperity purse of government, and this includes the retirees. It is about Education because in Ondo State, we no longer want money to deny anyone the opportunity of getting educated. These are what the people want and they have listened to us and believe we are able to drive these to success. So, we are confident of their support.

What informed your decision to join the race?

It is service, and you can equally say leadership. I personally measured what is available for the people of my state and the reality of the kind of life they lead. There is a disconnect between the riches available in the state and the reality of the citizens experience. The gap is leadership, and that was what prompted me. I once gave a scenario of a good singer who walked into a Church where an amateur chorister was singing. I bet it with you that the good singer would be uncomfortable all through the length of the service. That is exactly what’s happening to me at the moment. The discomfort comes when you see that you can do better than the man in charge. I see the problem of our people and also identify how government can solve it, but government as we have it today seems not to know what to do, and this saddens me.

How do you hope to sway voters to your party?

INEC said I am the youngest of the candidates, and what I am doing is simply showing the people where they are now and where they can be. That is even why we adopted a different kind of campaign. The one that is direct and engaging. We have been telling the people directly that the only cure to the current crises in the state is for a neutral man to emerge as governor. We need someone that has never been a part of the decadence in government. You cannot be part of a problem and still be proposing the solution. We need someone who understands solutionbased leadership and someone who is not driven by greed or the need to acquire wealth at the expense of the society. And we are getting positive response.

Firstly, we have identified young and old people who have never voted in Ondo State. This number is about 500, 000, the majority of these people are students who are home now as a result of Covid-19. We also have category of those who have lost faith in the government, we are equally talking to them and they are buying into the newness my candidacy has brought into the contest.

Do you think you have any chance against the three big parties?

I do not want us to continue to sell the wrong narrative of big political parties as against the big need of the people to have something different from what they used to have. We have talked so much about the state of the big parties that we have forgotten the sincere desire of the people to have good leadership. What should determine the election result, the party or the people? I think we should give the people opportunity to determine who rules them and stop playing on their psych that they will lose out unless they belong to certain political parties. In fact, all the big parties and their candidates are all products of the same faulty political factory. That is why you will discover that at one point or the other, they have either worked together or supported one another. Is that what Ondo wants at this moment? The answer is No. You cannot be doing something the same old way and expect a different result. You can’t be doing things in a certain familiar way and expect a fantastic result. The people are aware of this and I think I am the best to fit into that leadership space.

Don’t you think that forming alliance with the other political parties against the big three will put you in good stead?

I understand that alliance is part of democracy, especially for parties seeking to take over power. But any alliance that is only power focused will eventually collapse. So, as much as collaborations and alliances are good, they must be a product of genuine love for the people and not for power. Alliance is great, it may work wonder in dislodging the people in power but it will be useless if it doesn’t bring about the change that the people deserve. That’s why I have been careful about it.

Why do you want Governor Akeredolu and the APC out?

The APC’s major offence against our people is leadership failure. Ondo State has never got to this ebb where the CEO refocuses the gain of leadership from the populace to family. It has never been this bad that our people have lost hope because their government cannot inspire them to lead a life of purpose and mission. This is the first time we have the wife of a governor talk down on the citizens on social media. This is the first time that our people would be denied higher education by government because of exorbitant fees. This is the first time that a whole local government would be taken over by thugs and other political parties will not be able to campaign in peace. This is the first time our people cannot access health care. It has gone out of their reach and some of the free health services have been cancelled. They talk about building road but they fail to talk about how much these roads cost. You constructed a four-legged flyover in Ore for about six billion? How? Go out there and see the surge of our young people involved in fraud. And people are asking questions? The reason is that anytime government gives out a project like that and collects such amount of money, the government destroys the moral of the community. Everyone wants to steal like the people in government. So, if you do such a road for that amount and you are bold to say it, then you are the one leading our people into Yahoo Yahoo and prostitution.

What is your take on zoning?

Zoning is not a product of law but rather an expression of logic. If every zone in Ondo State, like Nigeria is populated with people of class and cour- age why should one of them rule forever? That is logic. I believe it is the t u r n of the South to produce the governor, and that’s why I am p r e -senting myself because I know with me, Ondo will move to greater heights. I must however say that good governance can also be a cure or an end to zoning agitation. If the current government has done well enough, may be everyone will not remember the zone the leader of the government is from.

Do you have the required finances and political structure to run your campaigns?

You are absolutely right. And that is why the youth may never take their place in the governance of their nation. You saved money for five years and finish it in five hours because you want to be governor. It is scary but money cannot stop a mission destined to succeed. So, we keep pushing. We rely on our contacts and a few other Nigerians who genuinely want Ondo to move forward.

Aren’t you concerned about the reports of violence in some parts of the state?

I just told you that thugs loyal to one of the parties would not allow other parties to have a smooth campaign in Owo. The day we got to Owo, reports have it that a group of boys was following us all around town. That’s bad. You see, I am concerned, but I can only hope that government at the federal level and the international community will focus on Ondo and serve punishment on those who deserve it.

Are you optimistic of a free and fair process like Edo election?

I am very optimistic.

What is your background?

I am a young Nigerian committed to creating a new direction of leadership for his community because he believes that once the issue of leadership failure is fixed that the mindset of the people will be affected and our community transformed.

I am from Ojuala in Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State and I completed my Primary and did some part of my Secondary education in the place. I am a trained journalist who has worked with about four media houses and consulted for about six others both locally and internationally.

My conviction about the need for a better nation drove me into initiating what we called ‘Campaign for Patriotism’ in 2008, to drive citizens to listen to the plight of their nation. Some years after, I started an extensive research into the cost and the cure of bad leadership in Africa and came up with a book titled; Understanding Technical Leadership, which documents the solution to leadership problems in our community.

I am the brain behind many developmental initiatives like the Leadership for Students Initiative, Campus Leadership Series, Weekend Leadership Series, Police and Youth Connect, among others. I also hold certificates in Public Leadership, Digital Leadership, Management and Leadership, Mentoring and Teaching among others; and today, I am the Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party in Ondo State.

