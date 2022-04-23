…APC has leased politics to money bags, drug barons – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) said the APC has leased the nation’s political space to money bags and drug barons, by the high fees it imposed on intending aspirants to its platform. CNPP General Secretary, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement, said the APC’s N100 million for presidential nomination forms; “has made the trend a national calamity waiting to happen as result of increasing monitisation of Nigerian politics.

“Now, the political space in Nigeria is for money bags, drug trafficking syndicates and corrupt politicians who have stolen more than enough.” Ezugwu wondered how a young graduate with capacity for quality leadership would be able to purchase a nomination forms. According to him, development is a deliberate design by political parties to exclude the best of Nigerians from participating in the electoral process.

“We have watched with dismay as aspirants are either protesting the high cost of the forms or are making appeals for discounted sales of expression of interest and nomination forms or seeking the help of godfathers and political investors. “The cost of expression of interest and nomination forms as released by the APC, particularly, has brought to the fore the belief by the CNPP that the APC government is not fighting corruption,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...