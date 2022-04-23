News

…APC has leased politics to money bags, drug barons – CNPP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) said the APC has leased the nation’s political space to money bags and drug barons, by the high fees it imposed on intending aspirants to its platform. CNPP General Secretary, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement, said the APC’s N100 million for presidential nomination forms; “has made the trend a national calamity waiting to happen as result of increasing monitisation of Nigerian politics.

“Now, the political space in Nigeria is for money bags, drug trafficking syndicates and corrupt politicians who have stolen more than enough.” Ezugwu wondered how a young graduate with capacity for quality leadership would be able to purchase a nomination forms. According to him, development is a deliberate design by political parties to exclude the best of Nigerians from participating in the electoral process.

“We have watched with dismay as aspirants are either protesting the high cost of the forms or are making appeals for discounted sales of expression of interest and nomination forms or seeking the help of godfathers and political investors. “The cost of expression of interest and nomination forms as released by the APC, particularly, has brought to the fore the belief by the CNPP that the APC government is not fighting corruption,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Obasa secures endorsement of northwest speakers for Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Speakers and their predecessors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria have declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.   Their declarations and promises are coming some weeks after a similar endorsement of Tinubu was carried out by their colleagues in the southwestern zone of […]
News

NEDC spends N1bn on food, relief materials to Borno IDPs

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday said it has expended over N1 billion on the provision of food and non-food materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various camps in Borno State in the last one year.   NEDC Managing Director, Alhaji Goni Alkali, disclosed while speaking at the official launching of Rapid Response Intervention […]
News

Hope as new mechanism protects against glaucoma

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and Denmark have said that patients with ocular hypertension may exhibit superior antioxidant protection that promotes resistance to the elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma.   Their findings were published online in the Journal of ‘Clinical Medicine’. Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness.   The sight-threatening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica