APC has no rival in Ebonyi –Emegha

Chief Stanley Emegha is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the prospects of the party in 2023 general election and Governor Dave Umahi’s presidential ambition

What are the chances of Ebonyi APC in the forthcoming 2023 general election?

Ebonyi State is not one of the states you will have doubt whether APC is going to win or not in the general election; it is obvious that the party will win the state. Even members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who call themselves opposition, will still cast their votes for APC candidates.

We are looking for who will continue from where the governor is going to stop at. I always say it that even if the person is just coming to maintain what is on ground, he will still be the best governor in the entire nation because almost all the major things we want have already been done by Governor Umahi.

How will the APC achieve the victory you are talking about during the elections?

I don’t want to dwell in talking about how it is going to be but I want to let you know that I am back as the brand new APC chairman in Ebonyi State and woe be unto me if anything happens to the party. If the party is not doing well, that means I failed and if the governor did not fail Ebonyi people, I don’t think I will fail because I am following his footprints. So, we are going to make Ebonyi APC the envy of any other political party in any state. Ebonyi is standing as the best among APC states in the federation; the people love the party because of what Governor Umahi has been able to do. He is a man who knows how to manage party affairs. He has experience; he has won elections when the terrain was a difficult to win election, so I know that we will do very well. Before you were inaugurated as chairman of Ebonyi APC, Haroun Ajah had been claiming that he was the duly Emegha elected chairman of the party in the state… You were in the state when the ward congresses held. After appeal over the ward congresses, we moved to the local government congress and from there to state congress. You know we have never had any parallel congress in Ebonyi State. So, it is funny for somebody to come out and say that he is the chairman. They call him Haroun; we don’t see him at the party secretariat and I don’t even know him. I have traced down to his polling unit, he is not even a registered member of our party. You saw everything; it was on television, it was done at the national secretariat and I have been inaugurated as chairman of the party in the state because I was duly elected. We have a lot of opportunities at the party secretariat in this state; if he comes, we can make him one of the persons who would be taking care of things in the store. For other serious people, we are reaching out to them to make sure that everybody comes back to the family. APC is a large family, it is an empire and we understand ourselves and we do things commonly. What you know that does not belong to you, don’t come to drag it. All of us are going to benefit very well. Also, the entire society will benefit. But coming to a party to do as if you can do it is out of it. You cannot stay at the plantation and claim to be the chairman, which chairman? I have showcased my certificate; he can as well showcase his own certificate. Anyway, somebody can still go and take plantain leaf and then put it up as his own certificate but those ones are not issues at all. You told APC members in the state on your return from the inauguration in Abuja that Governor Umahi will fly the party’s presidential flag in 2023. How confident are you on that? I am very confident with what I am seeing. I am being pampered and people are seeing me as the chairman, who is going to produce for the first time, a president of South-East extraction. Consultations are going on and something great is happening. Nigerians are coming together to say let us give Umahi the management of the country. They believe very strongly that he will do very well and that is why they are yearning for him. So, I have so much confidence with what I am seeing that Umahi is going to fly APC’s flag in the presidential election. He is not only going to fly it, he is going to be the brand new president of the country come 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...