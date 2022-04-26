APC has no structure to withstand PDP in 2023 –Omini

Daniel Omimi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, is sad over the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. In this interview with OLA JAMES, he speaks on calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and the forthcoming general election, among other issues

What is your impression about President Muhammadu Buhar’s performance since he came on board in 2015?

Well, to cut a long story short, Mr. President has failed woefully and has disappointed his supporters, especially his party members. He knows that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is no more relevant.

Instead of changing Nigeria into prosperity, he has eventually plunged the country into deeper woes. It is unfortunate that the President has disappointed himself because this is not the Muhammed Buhari we use to know.

For some time now, eminent Nigerians, especially northern political leaders who brought him to power have been calling for his resignation; do you subscribe to that?

I will not subscribe to the call asking Mr. President to resign. It is a pity that he has disappointed himself but he should amend the bad governance he has brought into this country.

No doubt, his administration has destroyed a lot of things executed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, however, he should not resign now because it is just a few months for his tenure to elapse. In fact he should repair what he has destroyed. The truth is that, I doubt if Buhari is in control of governance and that is the bitter truth.

What is your take on the recent national convention of the APC?

It is a pity that the so-called APC national convention was a sham, very disgraceful and intimidating. You can’t imagine a situation where by credible persons were asked to step down.

Everyone knows that it was not consensus as planned earlier; rather intimidation overwhelmed the convention that was supposed to allow competent persons to assume the leadership position.

What can you say about the emergence of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP?

There is no doubt that Senator Ayu is a tested and focus politician, who by all standard will lead PDP to the Promised Land. Don’t forget, he was the President of the Senate and a gentleman to the core; you can see that majority of PDP members accepted him as the national chairman.

Besides, he is doing very well and he makes sure there is stability in the party. Above all, he has been able to resolve all issues affecting the party. In fact, there is no more rancour, bitterness and turbulence within the PDP fold.

Can you assess the chances of PDP and APC in the forthcoming general election?

My joy is that it is clearer now that APC has no structure to withstand the PDP both at state and federal levels. Nigerians now know that APC is a failure because the present administration has taken the country backward. In fact, APC is no match to PDP, which is one of the biggest political parties in Africa.

My honest advice to APC members is that they should start packing their property out of Aso Rock because Nigerians are tired of them. There is no gain saying the fact that the Buhari-led administration is no more relevant.

Are you aware that PDP’s hold on Delta State is threatened, following the declaration by the Senate Deputy President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for the governorship of the state?

First of all, I want to remind all Deltans that Ovie Omo-Agege is not a threat to PDP. In all honesty, APC has no structure on ground to even make them win a ward in the 25 local government areas of the state.

If you are talking about the crowd that turned up during his governorship declaration at Effurun recently, I can reveal to you that the people you saw that day are what we call ‘hired crowd.’ Let me say it loud and clear that the crowd you saw were hired from various parts of the state.

What is your reaction to the rumor making the round that Senator Omo- Agege will defect to PDP close to election to pick the party’s governorship ticket?

That is a black lie; unfounded tissues of lies. The PDP has aspirants, who are more credible than the APC aspirants. It is all about credibility. So, I want to disabuse the mind of our teeming supporters that PDP has unwavering structure than APC.

What is your take on the Electoral Act that has just been signed into law by President Buhari?

I can say without mincing words that it is one of the best things to have happened in this democratic dispensation. The President must be applauded for having the lion’s heart to sign the act because it will stop or minimize rigging, which APC is known for.

