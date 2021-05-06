Politics

APC has not anointed any aspirant –Nnamani

Posted on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged party members and stakeholders in Anambra State to discard the speculation that the national leadership of the party has anointed an aspirant to emerge the party’s standard-bearers for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Former Senate President and member representing the South-East in the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator Ken Nnamani, gave the assurance in Abuja during a stakeholders meeting with party aspirants for the poll.

While urging the stakeholders and aspirants to regard the speculation as normal political rumour, he assured that the Caretaker Committee will provide level playing field for all aspirants. Promising that the APC primaries will be free, fair and credible, the Caretaker Committee, urged the aspirants to support whoever emerged the winner.

“I can assure you that judging by the series of meetings we have had, the aspirants are willing to support whoever emerges as the party candidate so long as the primary is credible enough. If the aspirants can adhere to the non-written agreements, by supporting whoever emerges, I join those that predicted victory for Anambra.

“When we conduct free, fair and credible primaries, we will have no excuses for not delivering Anambra as important as it is. Our concern, like others pointed out, is how we arrived at the candidate. I will like to confirm that the Caretaker Committee has at no time discussed about favouring any aspirant.

“So, the political rumour making rounds that we have settled for a candidate is false. There is no iota of truth in that. We will provide a level playing field for all the aspirants and there will be no preferred aspirant. “All of them have equal opportunity of becoming the candidate to fly the flag of the APC. So, do not be discouraged by the rumour mongers even though it is associated with politics. The primary will be credible to the extent that all of you will congratulate who wins,” he said.

