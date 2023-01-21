APC has right formula for victory at polls– Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has described the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections as very bright, saying the party have worked out the right formula for victory. Sule expressed this optimism on Friday during an interactive session with State House Correspondents after he held a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Though the governor said he won’t disclose the party’s formula for the envisaged victory at the polls, he however assured that his party would do well at the elections. Sule said, “Is it formula or what are the chances? They are two different things. Formula, I cannot tell you, but chances are bright, our chances are excellent, both at the national and at the state levels.” He added that “We have done the best we can for the state and I think people appreciate that. So, for that reason we think our chances are excellent and we strongly believe we should be able to win the election.”

The governor stated that a level playing field have been provided for all the candidates jostling for public offices as party candidates and that there is a prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state. He said, “So far we have not had so much negative campaigns against one another and for us as a state, we try as much as possible to be fair to all politicians, the era of denying somebody venue and doing all those kinds of things… we don’t do that.”

The governor stated that all political parties excluding the Labour Party held their respective rallies in the same venue adding that an alternative venue was however provided for the LP for its rally in the state when it became apparent that the venue was being used by an unnamed religious group. “When Labour Party came, the place was not available, it was being used at that time on that day by some religious groups and they could see that it was actually being used. “We were able to give them another site, but any other political party that has come so far, we have given them the same venue because we want to be fair to everybody to play clean politics and at the end of the day, whoever God says will be leader will be a leader,” the governor said.

