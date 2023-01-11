APC has structure to win 2023 presidential election –Medaner

Prof Ussiju Medaner is a former Director of Organisation, All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice to join the presidential campaign train of the party, the party’s chances in the presidential election and why Nigerians should reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to join the APC presidential campaign in only 10 states; why did the President choose these 10 states and what is the value of his joining the campaign?

The president has given a directive to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) about the election and it is a strategy for the election to take shape. Right now, the campaign has taken shape and the government has not suffered. On adding value to the campaign, you should remember that the President, right from 2014 to 2015 and even in 2019 actually has that value and he still has those supporters intact. So, President Buhari’s involvement in the campaign is to consolidate what has been gained, and if you look at it horizontally and vertically, the campaign is taking shape and we have gone very far.

If you take the 10 states that he has shown to go, you know in politics you have to look at the numbers, you have to look at your strength and you have to look at where you have to augment. I think the president showing up in those states will afford him the opportunity look at what has been done in those states and also look at what should be done again for the people.

If I will give you some kind of instances, the campaign has now been segmented and gone back to zones. You will see the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, has gone to the community base to get in touch with those, who matter in the communities.

So, after the rally and you know that rally is like an impressive kind of outlook to go and show strength but the votes are in the polling units. And now, he has concentrated on the northern part of the country where you have almost about 86,000 polling units in the zone and more than 4,000 wards and some 400 local government areas. That is how this election will go, and that is why so many experts are talking about structure.

The structure is not just about the people but the units and these are the main issue. If you could remember APC did its membership registration in almost 170,000 polling units. Article 10 of the APC constitution, shows how organisations should run and it is only APC that has those polling unit organs and those polling units organs are what you need to get in touch with them. You need to go there and have votes in those polling units because that is what constitutes our votes. If you go to some of the parties, you will see what people mean when they are talking about structure.

If you look at Labour Party, they have no candidate in 151 federal constituencies and they have only 80 senatorial candidates out of 109. If you go by this, it is the structure we are talking about because you need to have agents at least from those polling units to the ward and local governments, and up to the states where you have the collation officers. That is how it is and that is how the election is done anywhere in the world. So, I think APC has done all it can and it has all the structures around for it to get the votes and we are good to go.

What is your opinion on the comment by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Buhari has not joined the campaign train of the APC because Tinubu is not his preferred candidate?

I don’t think that PDP up till now is ready for governance. In 2015, PDP concentrated on shifting blame and became like an opposition while they were in power. All what they are doing is talking about personality, certificate, age and what have you but those are frivolous issues. They are not analysing their manifesto to the people. That is what they should concentrate on; they have no business with what APC is doing and who is in APC. You see, election is like a football match, if you are playing with Enyimba Football Club and Barcelona Football Club; you have to look at the players in those clubs.

The PDP in the northern part of the country is going to face almost 14 APC governors. In the South- West, we have them and APC has 21 governors and none of the 21 governors has come out to say they are not with the campaign train. The President assigned two ministers to the campaign; the spokesman of the campaign, Festus Keyamo and Babatunde Fashola, who is now the Director of Election Planning and Monitoring.

So, I think that PDP should tell Nigerians what they did in 16 years and what they think they missed and where they have done wrong and how are they going to make them up to Nigerians and not talking about personalities because Nigerians are tired of talk about personalities. They want to see something on the ground and how the party is going to consolidate what they have done.

What records will President Buhari campaign on if he joins the APC campaign train?

Comparatively, PDP was in power for 16 years and there is a comparative analysis of it. If you say we have never had it this bad, then we have to go back and see how we inherited the government and what we have done. You are talking about insecurity; you and I know how this country was before our party came to power. Now let’s go back to the BBC report of 2004, between Kaduna and Plateau states, 50,000 people were killed.

This is a BBC report that I’m just giving you. You see, violence or crime in natural, if any criminal decides to come here to attack me, no security can stop him. It is the responsibility of the security to arrest that person, and I think in that Edo train attack, I read that one person was arrested and some people were rescued. Again, you will say: Has this government done that.

I have to tell you that in terms of infrastructure, you are a journalist and you can bear witness to what this government has achieved in terms of infrastructure. There are so many projects that this government is planning. And when you talk about loans that are tied to projects, sometimes people will come and just put rhetoric and people will just come and say this is what is happening. I think what our candidate did in Ondo was attacked and he replied to that attack, and I think there is a right to reply. We are selling our manifesto because there are more than 7,000 support groups in the polling units selling the manifesto in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin English. They are going around in the nooks and crannies of this country because rallies as I said are just a show of strength and power.

But the real campaign takes place at the polling units because that is where the votes are. We are concentrating there and we are selling our manifesto to the voters. As I’m speaking with you, most of these voters cannot speak this language that I’m speaking with you and that is why we have gone down to those places to interact with them. We are also speaking to those elites who have taken position even though no amount of English can convince most of them but we have to come and explain to some Nigerians, who can shift grounds.

Should the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) consider the extension of dates for the collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs)?

I agree with you totally and I think it is one of those things because if you look at it, almost three million people were affected by the floods and most of them lost their PVCs in that very unfortunate incident. Really, they need to be considered because some of them have moved from their polling units to another place and are now refugees in some parts of their states.

So, INEC has to look at those issues and there are so many people that are calling for INEC to extend the collection for the PVCs. So, if they can do that, it will be good for the process. In my opinion, even some days after the election, people can still walk in and collect their PVCs and vote. There is nothing there and I don’t think that there should be restrictions on the collection of PVCs. In the Anambra governorship election, I think the analysis showed that there were polling units with only one voter and it is important that the person must vote.

So, if he doesn’t have the PVC, how is he going to vote? I’m appealing personally to INEC to look into this situation because I have seen the statistics and it is alarming. So, there should be an extension for the collection of the PVCs and I have seen serious campaigns for people to go and collect their PVCs in order to exercise their franchise.

Does APC have any concerns about the readiness of INEC to conduct the election?

If you look at INEC, it is almost ready and it has been supported by the government. We have seen elections, unlike the PDP time when only one party was winning. You see an APC governor being defeated at the poll. So, the parties are not complaining and if you look at the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) they have given kudos to what INEC is doing and observers are preparing for the monitoring and observation of the election, and I think this is a good thing. Now, our democracy is becoming stronger and if the government of the day is not doing anything, you cannot have all these things. You know the President; he says he is going to do it and he has done it in some of the states. Even in Edo State were APC governor decamped to PDP and won the election. I think the president deserves commendation on that.

