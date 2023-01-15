Politics

APC has thrown Nigeria into deeper woes, says AVM Ajobena (rtd)

An ex-member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Air Vice-Marshall Frank Ajobena (Rtd) is highly disturbed that the ruling party has failed to keep to her electoral promises. Ajobena in this interview with OLA JAMES, expresses deep fear over the increasing rate of insecurity, corruption and various ills plaguing the country

 

About a year ago, you resigned your membership from APC due to the same faith debacle. What is the situation now in the party?

It is true that I stepped aside from the party because of a same faith controversy but that is not the issue. The problem now is that APC has failed woefully to fulfill all her electoral promises. It has failed beyond all reasonable doubt.

Can you tell us some areas the party has failed?

In fact, it has failed in almost all areas. For instance, corruption is thriving on a daily basis. The economy is crumbling, there is a high rate of criminal activities, and our currency is falling. Honestly, APC has failed woefully at the risk of repeating myself.

What do you want to say about insecurity?

That is most deadly. Imagine people are being killed on a daily basis; people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. In fact, there is fear everywhere. For instance, herdsmen are threatening peoples’ lives and property; they rape our women in the farm, they kill our innocent people for ritual. It is no more secret that even the herders operate indiscriminately. Nowhere is safe.

It is unfortunate that President Buhari can no longer do what he is known for.

Sadly his government is bringing fear and apprehension to the populace. Honestly, the government should be proactive by taking decisive steps to rid all the ills plaguing the country to zero level.

Now that the election is around the corner, what is your advice to INEC?

My candid advice is that INEC should be firm by sanctioning erring politicians.

INEC should stick to its promise of conducting a free and fair election because president Buhari has promised to leave a true legacy, especially at this crucial period. My honest advice is that we should abhor campaigns of mudslinging, rancor and bitterness, character assassination, wanton killings and destruction of properties.

We should always remember that we are the giant of Africa, so we should continue to play politics on a level playing field. Above all, we should be our brother’s keeper, needless of shedding blood because after the election, we should still embrace one another.

 

