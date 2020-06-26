APC: Heal wounds, Oyegun tells Caretaker Committee

…As Onilu seeks support for the Committee

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has charged members of the caretaker committee of the party to heal the wounds caused by the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC).

Oyegun, who spoke via telephone, said the governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni-led 13 member committee should also restore the party to the party of free, fair and credible primaries. He argued that the problem that the former NWC had was imposition of candidates for elections.

According to him, in addition to the terms of reference given to them by the National Executive Committee (NEC) they should make sure that they search for personalities that have the qualities to lead the party.

Meanwhile, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has called on party members to give their support to the Committee.

Onilu, in his statement admitted that the party was on the wrong path, saying: “Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction.”

Oyegun, in his speech on his expectations of the committee, said, “They have been inaugurated and they have been given their terms of reference to prepare for convention. This is a period of healing now. They should stand their grounds, try to heal many, many wounds that have been inflicted on the party and go back to free and fair elections–whatever level this would occur during their period. Give people free, fair and credible elections, there is nothing like it.

“During out time, how many cases went to court, we didn’t have all these kind of problems. That is the basic thing, they should try to heal the wounds and at the same time, the difficult task is scouting for the quality of personalities that have the quality to lead the party.”

