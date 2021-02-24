APC: Highway development, management initiative’ll create jobs, boost economy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday commended the Federal Government for introducing Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI), which it said would grant licences to individuals and other private concerns to build, operate and maintain highways across the country, starting with 12 federal roads that have been pencilled down for the first phase.

A statement from the Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Aside being a global best practice, the HDMI road concession arrangement complements previous financing options initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, including the Sukuk Bond;

Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF); a dedicated fund for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge; the 375km Abuja-Kano Road; the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit, which the Dangote Group and the LNG had leveraged on to construct the Obajana-Kabba Road, Apapa-Oworonshoki Road and the Bonny- Bodo Road and Bridge, respectively.

