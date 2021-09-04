APC holds LG congresses amid uncertainty

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its local government congresses slated for today Saturday, September 4, will go on as planned despite the court order and crisis within the party. A high court in Asaba, the Delta State capital, had on Wednesday issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from holding its scheduled LG congresses. It also restrained Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee from parading in that capacity. But Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated a committee for the conduct of the LG congresses on today, adding that party members who took the party to court would be sanctioned. Akpanudoedehe said the decision to hold the congresses as scheduled, was part of resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the APC CECPC held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the CECPC also ratified and adopted the results of the party’s ward congresses held on July 31 at the meeting. “Accordingly, the CECPC approves the immediate inauguration of Ward Executives by State Caretaker Committees. “The CECPC hereby directs that the conduct of nationwide local government congresses proceeds accordingly by Saturday Sept. 4, 2021,” the scribe said. He said this was as contained in the official timetable and schedule of activities earlier released by the party. “As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride. “We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party; button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage,” he said. It will be recalled that the APC was thrown into crisis ahead of its ward congresses that held across the country on Saturday July 31, 2021. The fire of the crisis was ignited by dissenting judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo State governorship election on Wednesday July 28, 2021, which questioned the validity of the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC A four-three split decision of the court had dismissed the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party, candidate in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and APC. Though the appellate court acknowledged that the issue raised by the appellants had constitutional implication, it however, held that non joining of Buni as a party in the matter, proved fatal to Jegede’s case.

The appellate court therefore declined to set-aside the decision of the election tribunal, which held that the issue of Buni signing Akeredolu’s nomination form was an internal affair of the APC. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and another legal luminary and member of the party, Dr Kayode Ajulo, in separate statements alerted the party of the dangers of having Buni in the saddle. But the party neglected the warnings and went ahead with the ward congresses across the country and insisted that the Buniled CECPC was properly constituted and had the right to conduct the congresses.

