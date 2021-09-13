APC holds state congresses Oct.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on October 2 hold its State Congresses. This was announced Monday in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe.

The party had held its Ward Congresses on July 31 and the Local Government Congresses on September 4 respectively.

The Caretaker Committee had announced that a fresh congress would be held after appraising the former.

The last Local Government Congresses held were said to be rife with controversies as some states were said to have held parallel congresses.

Such states were: Kwara, Lagos, Abia, Delta, Ogun, Enugu among others.

The party has not addressed the parallel congresses but only warned that it would not tolerate such congresses.

In the notice issued by the party, AkpanUdoedehe said: “APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September, 2021.”

