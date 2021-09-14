News Top Stories

APC holds state congresses October

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on October 2, hold its state Congresses. This was announced yesterday in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe.

 

The party had held its ward congresses on July 31 and the local government congresses on September 4 respectively.

 

The Caretaker Committee had announced that a fresh congress would be held after appraising the  former.

 

The last local government congresses held were said to be rife with controversies as some states were said to have held parallel congresses. Such states were: Kwara, Lagos, Abia, Delta, Ogun, Enugu among others.

 

The party has not addressed the parallel congresses but only warned that it would not tolerate such congresses. In the notice issued by the party, AkpanUdoedehe said: “APC schedules state congresses for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September, 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Abia State government honours Ikwuano born security expert, Amb. (Dr) Okegbue JP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos based Security expert and United Nations-POLACE Peace Ambassador, Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP has been honoured by the government of Abia state for human capacity building and wealth creation in the state especially on real estate and security. The event which was put together by Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Body of Advisers, an […]
News

Edo to transporters: Don’t pick passengers without face masks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of measures to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the Edo State Government has directed commercial drivers operating in the state, and especially members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) not to pick passengers who do not wear face masks. The directive was […]
News

Cross River govt destroys unapproved structures in Marian Market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Government through the Ministry of Environment has destroyed over 10 structures erected with blocks on the fence of the Marian market on Sunday in Calabar. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition is coming three weeks after some shops were also destroyed at the same market. Speaking, the State’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica