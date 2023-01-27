News

APC: IGP should probe Rivers party’s rally attack

Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

After few days attack was carried out at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the National Leadership of the party has come to condemned the attack with a charge to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate and prosecute the culprits.

The party also charged the governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike as the Chief Security officer in the state, to take charge and secure everybody in the state. The ruling party, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said all political parties should respect and honour the peace pact that was signed by the parties. The statement said: “The violent attack at a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt on Thursday, January 19, 2023 involving the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and rapid gunfire was despicable, and represents a new and dangerous dimension in political violence in the build up to next month’s general election. The detonation of IED and gunfire resulted in serious injuries to Party members and supporters in the immediate vicinity of the attack.

 

Our Reporters

