APC in severe pain over workers’ support for Adeleke –PDP

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathised with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over its pronounced agony on the cordial relationship between Governor Ademola Ademola and Osun workers, warning that no amount of cheap rhetorics will wash away the ignoble records of the erstwhile ruling party in term o the welfare of workers in the state. The PDP in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, yesterday, said the APC failed woefully in the latest attempt to pose as a friend of the workers. The party pointed out that the issue of the cash backing of promotion was one of the mess created by the APC which Adeleke is working to clear. Akindele maintained the commitment of Adeleke to cash back the promotion of workers as promised, explaining that the delay has nothing to do with the administration as revealed by labour leaders in a viral communication to workers. He said: “The mistake the APC made was to think workers in the state have short memory and will fall for its cheap antics going by their terrible experience while it was in charge. “If the APC was this concerned about workers, the question is, why exactly did the welfare of workers suffer so badly under its watch?”

