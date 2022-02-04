News

APC inaugurates 34 state chairmen amid tight security

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comments Off on APC inaugurates 34 state chairmen amid tight security

Amid tight security at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday inaugurated 34 state chairmen and Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Among the 35 party chairmen, there is no female. The chairmen are Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia), Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa), Augustine Ekanem (Akwa Ibom), Basil Ejike (Anambra), Babayo Misau (Bauchi), Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa), Augustine Agada (Benue), Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno), and Alphonsus Eba (Cross River). Others are Omeni Sabotie (Delta), Stanley Emegha (Ebonyi), David Imuse (Edo), Omotosho Ayodele (Ekiti), Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu), Nitte Amangal (Gombe), Macdonald Ebere (Imo), Aminu Gumel (Jigawa), Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna), Muhammed Sani (Katsina), Abubakar Kana (Kebbi) and Abdullahi Bello (Kogi). The rest are Sunday Fagbemi (Kwara), Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos), John Mamman (Nasarawa), Haliru Jikantoro (Niger), Yemi Sanusi (Ogun), Ade Adetimehin (Ondo), Adegboyega Famodun (Osun), Isaac Omodewu (Oyo), Rufus Bature (Plateau), Emeka Bekee (Rivers), Ibrahim El-Sudi (Taraba), Muhammed Gadaka (Yobe), Tukur Danfulani (Zamfara) and Abdulmalik Usman (FCT).

 

