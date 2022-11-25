APC inaugurates Bayelsa ICC for Tinubu/Shettima

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has been inugurated in Bayela state with a clear mandate that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, must win the 2023 presidential election. Speaking at the inuguration which took place on Thursday at the Bayelsa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, Yenagoa, Preye Aganaba, who emerged the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the ICC, said Tinubu’s victory was sure.

Aganaba, who is an APC chieftain and a former governorship aspirant, described the APC Bayelsa State as a formidable force and recalled that the party in the last election won the governorship poll and gave President Muhammadu Buhari over 42 percent of the votes.

He said the ICC had structures in the 36 states and Abuja as well as in the 776 local government areas stating that Tinubu desired to have partners that would collaborate with him in governance and not supporters. Describing the inauguration as a call to duty, he said it was the first time a presidential candidate established Indepdendent structures to complement the efforts of the party’s campaign council. Aganaba said: “We have inaugurated the Bayelsa State chapter of the Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu/Shettima. It is a novelty, the first time a presidential candidate is having his own campaign structure aside from that of the party. So, our job is to complement the presidential campaign council.”

