APC, INEC and credibility of 2023 election

President Buhari Sir, remember that you promised Nigerians free and fair election in 2023, but with the look of things today, Nigerians are no longer sure that the election will be free and fair.

The reason is the weighty allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that your party All Progressive Congress (APC) criminally manipulated the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) machines in order to rig the election – in collaboration with some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The accusation has made every patriotic concerned citizen in Nigeria now a doubting Thomas. The potential danger of the accusation is too high a risk to be ignored. Sir, please reassure Nigerians by justifiably giving this issue the maximum attention it desires, and when ascertained, culprits quickly brought to book.

According to the spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, during the just concluded continuous voters registration exercise, APC connived with some INEC officials and secretly accessed the exclusive INEC registration machines and feloniously tampered them and conducted their own registration with fake names and photos.

Ugochinyere claimed that APC did so with 100s of 1000s of criminally computer generated photos, faces, passport photographs, calendars and photo albums from countries like Brazil, New Zealand, Jamaica and some other African countries. He went further to reveal that the trained personnel for the evil job by APC fraudulently used only one fingerprint to register the 100s of 1000s of these fake names and photos. Unequivocally, he stated that these “fake registrations have all passed through successfully into the database” of INEC. This is terrifying and unacceptable.

The implication of this accusation against APC is that if the issue is not followed to a very logical conclusion now, no matter who Nigerians will vote for in 2023 only preferred “hallelujah boys” candidates will be picked and announced by the political godfathers as winners through INEC.

Be warned Nigerians, the time to stand up is now. If other political parties allow APC and INEC succeed in this evil of manipulatively making our voting rights merely formality exercises that will have no consequences of who presides over our affairs in 2023, the repercussion will be a colossal mistake and another tragedy. Nigeria could explode.

Elaborating on the high level of evil committed against the good people of Nigeria by these fraudsters Ugochinyere used Imo State and cited the town of Governor Hope Uzodinma where he alleged that fake wards were created and suspected that the numbers of registered voters in the ward of the governor were highly inflated. He depicted the alleged evil as “monumental compromise of the voters register by the chieftains of the ruling APC”. He went further to say that the “compromise of the Nigeria electoral register, the falsification and upload of fake registration (were) “forgery and treasonable offenses”.

Credence to the CUPP allegation of fake registration and forgery by INEC and APC was given by a young lady who identified herself as MJ claiming in her narration that one of the fake male photos attached in the INEC dubious registration forms in Imo was attached to her name.

According to her, she had started the process of registering for her PVC in Ibadan and had filled in everything required in the online form remaining only to upload her picture, which she had wanted to do later. But when she came back to the INEC website she was denied access. Perhaps by this time the alleged APC trained criminal personnel had already blocked her and fraudulently helped her to complete the process in Imo State.

So the questions are as follows: How was someone who started the registration not able to login again? What could be the cause? How did the registration of this lady (MJ) that was started in Ibadan come to Imo State? How many millions of Nigerians have these fraudsters denied access of completing their own forms like this lady? Is there any other body that has access to INEC machines?

How are we sure that INEC machines have not been or will not be manipulated in such a way that even many that have registered and collected their voters cards will not be able to vote successfully? Is it possible that INEC machines can be manipulated that people with valid voter’s card may not be able to vote on the day of the election because their data may have been manipulatively distorted and their voting rights assigned to one ghost name from Brazil, Jamaica or Niger Republic etc. to be used by someone in government houses?

How should we be sure now that INEC has not compromised in this coming election? Is it legally possible for all the political parties in Nigeria to demand for their IT experts to access INEC voting machines to ascertain whether they have been tempered with or not, at least three weeks before the distribution to their various wards across the country, and also access the machines after the elections? We are worried.

This is a clarion call to all good spirited Nigerians not to be discouraged by the threat of this evil. We should continue to be law-abiding citizens. We are aware that these political monsters and vampires who are half humans and half vultures in the day and bloodsuckers in the night are not happy and comfortable in our unity.

If we all had not done what was right and legitimate by massively coming out to get ourselves registered for the 2023 election, it would have been easier for these political demons to rig the election than they are finding it today.

Therefore, it is a duty that we all must continue to do what is just, that includes coming out en masse on the day of election and lawfully and wisely casting our votes no matter the level of provocation. By so doing we must have succeeded in closing their still little remaining nostril of bribery and rigging until they suffocate. Go and collect your PVC or they will use it and criminally manipulate (vote) in their candidate on your behalf in 2023. “A stitch in time saves nine”.

Stand up, sit down, bend right, bend left or even squat, one thing is obvious, the buttock will always remain at the back. Truth has no duplicate. Peter Obi is our wisest choice in 2023.

Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen, writes from Vienna, Austria.

uzomaah@yahoo.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...