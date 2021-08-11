APC, INEC, others, dragged to court over ward congress

Aggrieved leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dragged the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to court over the outcome of the last congress of the party in Ondo State.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Akure, the aggrieved party leaders led by Hon Idowu Adebusuyi and Segun Boboye through their lawyer, Mr Dauda Abdukadir, asked the court to nullify the ward congress of the party held at Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Joined in the suit are the State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chairman of the Ward Congress Committee, Mr Gboyega Isiaka and Tunde Fawoyi as defendants.

The major grouse of the plaintiffs is that the congress which held in the council area, violated Article 20(a) of the APC which stipulates that all party posts shall be filled by way of democratically conducted elections or by consensus at the wards levels.

Consequently, they prayed for an order “setting aside all actions and decisions taken by respondents in the purported Ward Congress held on Saturday 31st day of July, 2021″ in Ifedore Local Government Area.

They also prayed for an “order of injunction nullifying, voiding and setting aside the purported Ward Congress conducted on July 31 and an order restraining the respondents, their agents, servants, officers, privies assigns and whatsoever called giving effect to the purported Ward Congress conducted on 31st , July, 2021 in Ifedore Local Government”.

In their application before the court, the leaders said the State Caretaker Committee failed to conduct any congress in the local government, while names of some people were imposed on the majority members of the party.

According to him, those imposed on the local government were not known to the majority of members of the party and this action would spell doom for them in future elections, not only in the council but in the entire state.

