APC: Insecurity destroying our educational system, youths' future

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemmed the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.
The party, which likened the abduction to what happened in Chibok and Dapchi in
Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years back, said insecurity is destroying the educational system and the future of the youth.
In a statement from the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the party charged the security agencies to do more in securing the country, just as he asked Nigerians to give them the necessary support.
Buni said, “Last Friday, the nation learnt of the grim and sad news that more than 500 students were abducted from Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State. On Sunday, the nation learnt again that more than 330 of those students are still missing.
“This is particularly sad and difficult moment not just for the families of the student victims and the government and people of Katsina State for the entire
country. Our thoughts and prayers are therefore with the victims and their
families as well as the government and people of Katsina State.
“These abductions bring to mind the sad incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years ago where students undergoing their studies and working hard to become tomorrow’s leaders were abducted by insurgents and made to go through appallingly harrowing experiences.
“As the President Muhammadu Buhari administration works harder to improve the security situation in the country, the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn all across the country. There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths.”

