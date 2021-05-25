APC: Insecurity might delay Convention – AkpanUdoedehe

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the security challenges in the country might affect the time table of its National Convention.

The Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe stated this yesterday at the National Secretariat of the party after an emergency meeting of the Committee.

Accordingly, he said, “We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national Congress of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on the zones.

We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the Congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong. We just welcome the governor of Cross River State and assuming it is Congress, how would we have accommodated him. Be rest assured that the overall interest is paramount to us. We have taken lots of things into consideration to ensure that the party is peaceful and united.”

The secretary ruled out that the delay in the conduct of the Convention might cause crisis in the party, as he said, “l want to assure that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon.

“This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians. We can always fight and resolve at family level.”

AkpanUdoedehe, however stated that the Committee was engaging the stakeholders over the National Convention, as he said, “we are aware that party members are desiring to hear from the Caretaker Committee.

“I can tell you that we are looking into so many things and I can tell you that we have to consult extensively before we will do anything. We have major stakeholders like Mr President, Vice President, Governors among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of concensus.”

It would be recalled that there have been different speculations on the conduct of the APC National Convention in June as the time table was yet to be put.

There had been report last week that the Caretaker Committee was about to release the time table, but this was refuted by the Secretary of the Committee.

The National Executive Committee of APC had last extended the tenure of the Caretaker Committee to June this year.

The secretary also said that the agenda of the emergency was to ratify the FCT Area Councils primaries

He said, “The meeting was an emergency one item agenda meeting to ratifying the APC FCT Area Council primaries but we had to stem down the item because of the additional information we needed.

“We have said that if you are to disqualify anybody, the Caretaker Committee must see clearly why it should be so.

We are also mindful of the deadline from INEC and have given them time with which to supply us the documents we requested from them.”

On the membership registration and revalidation exercise, he said, “l can inform you authoritatively that registration has ended and we are collating from the committee and over 21 states have submitted. Part of the things delaying us is that some of them are trying to tidy up the report before submitting to the committee.”

