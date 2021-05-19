News

APC insensitive to suffering of Nigerians – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is insensitive to the feelings and sufferings of Nigerians.
Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, who reacted to a statement credited to the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, that the meeting of PDP governors in Ibadan was a jamboree, said the APC Caretaker Committee is living in a world of fantasy.
Maduabum noted that the communique issued at the end of the PDP meeting was a patriotic call to move the nation forward.
Among the demands of the forum, according to the DG, was the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to summon the Nigeria Police Council, which has not been meeting since 2015, to begin to grapple with the immediate problems of policing , pending a constitutionally based restructuring.
He stated that the police council, which comprises the President as Chairman, the 36 state governors, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman Police Service Commission as members, is constitutionally mandated to organise and administer the Nigeria Police Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC ‘hopeful’ vaccine becomes available in 12 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday revealed that a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus will be ready in the next six to 12 months. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during the virtual weekly briefing of the African Centre for Disease Control, said there were a lot of […]
News

Gurvin Singh Dyal: My biggest success is being able to help others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Today, Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz) is well-known as the founder of Academy2Earn, an online platform that guides students and teaches them how to make money online. Three years ago, though, he was a simple college kid. Gurvin was 19 years old and studying Biomedical Science when he suddenly felt the need to drastically change […]
News

Ikpeazu lauds FG’s public works programme, tasks beneficiaries on improved livelihood

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has enjoined beneficiaries of the 774,000 Federal Government extended Special Public Works programme in the state to utilize the opportunity to improve their livelihood. In his speech, during inauguration in Umuahia, Ikpeazu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem said his administration was always mindful of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica