APC insensitive to suffering of Nigerians – PDP govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is insensitive to the feelings and sufferings of Nigerians.

Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, who reacted to a statement credited to the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, that the meeting of PDP governors in Ibadan was a jamboree, said the APC Caretaker Committee is living in a world of fantasy.

Maduabum noted that the communique issued at the end of the PDP meeting was a patriotic call to move the nation forward.

Among the demands of the forum, according to the DG, was the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to summon the Nigeria Police Council, which has not been meeting since 2015, to begin to grapple with the immediate problems of policing , pending a constitutionally based restructuring.

He stated that the police council, which comprises the President as Chairman, the 36 state governors, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman Police Service Commission as members, is constitutionally mandated to organise and administer the Nigeria Police Force.

