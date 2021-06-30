APC: Internal democracy, transparency responsible for defections into party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the internal democracy, transparency and fairness in conducting the affairs of the party were responsible for the defections into the party.

The position of the party came at the heels where governorship aspirants in Anambra State have decried internal democracy in the party.

Eleven out of the 14 aspirants that participated in the last week’s governorship primary in Anambra State that Senator Andy Uba was declared winner alleged lack of internal democracy in the conduct of the primary.

However, APC reacting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations of APC planning to rig the 2023 elections said the APC’s track record in implementing projects and programmes that meet the needs of Nigerians is attracting more members, supporters and sympathisers from all over the country into the party.

In the statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Strong internal democracy, transparency and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, which are demonstrably lacking in the PDP, are additional reasons that make the APC a better option for Nigerians, including serving State Governors, National and State Assembly members who are abandoning the PDP and joining the APC.

“We want to remind Nigerians that while many APC members were victims of rigging when the PDP was in power, the APC has no record of rigging elections. The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has introduced electoral reforms aimed at ensuring that all loopholes that open the electoral process to possible abuse in future elections are sealed and eliminated.”

