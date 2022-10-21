APC is determined to rescue and develop Abia –Ononogbu

Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on the party’s chances in the forthcoming general election, the nation’s economy, insecurity and the numerous litigations in Abia APC

What measures have Abia APC put in place to resolve the numerous litigations that seem to be working against its internal cohesion and chances in the 2023 elections?

Challenges are part of life so you can’t run away from them. Some of the cases in the court are running their cycle. Of the 21 court cases, 19 have been dismissed. But we are not just relying on that, we are effective in terms of reconciliation. We are a big party, too many people are involved.

It is expected that there would be some disagreements but what we are trying to do is go to the table and agree with those that are agreeable because there are people, who no matter what you do you can’t get them. But in terms of those that are agreeable, we are excited with the sheer number of people, who ordinarily before now were on the other side but have come together to look at the bigger picture of playing down on these disagreements and focusing on winning elections.

Do you have a mechanism for reconciliation; a committee or panel?

Absolutely! We have a committee at the state level and we have a committee at the national level for reconciliation in Abia State headed by Senator Chris Adighije.

What do you think is responsible for the numerous litigations in the party?

Because it is a big party and personal interest! At times people try to place personal interest above the common good. But we plead with people to look at the big picture. If your objective is to change the ugly narrative, personal interest should give way for the big picture.

Campaigns for the 2023 elections have commence; one will like to know how prepared your party is for the polls?

We are very prepared. Our manifesto is ready. In a matter of days or weeks we will bring it out. That spells out everything we intend to do and how we intend to do them to the last line. We are psychologically and emotionally prepared. We are doing sensitisation across board; the youth and women, so we are good to go.

What kind of government do we expect in 2023 if APC wins?

You will see a government that is focused on the people and not on the drivers of that process. You will see a government that is responsive to the needs of the people. You will see a government that will confront the ugly narrative in Abia State for good. You will see knowledge-driven governance.

What do you see in the present administration in the state that you will address or redress when you come aboard?

We will provide dividends of democracy to the people as well as ensure transparency and good governance. A problem known is a problem half solved. There are issues that need to be addressed.

Do have candidates with capacity for all the positions that would be vied for? Absolutely!

You know that part of our problem here is our inability to tap into the natural and human resources that God has endowed us with as Abia indigenes. What capacity are you talking about? The deputy governorship candidate is a lawyer of 43 years standing and a reverend minister, an accomplished mother with five children. Accomplished Abians have come together to change the ugly narrative in Abia State. I can tell you that almost all the entire retired generals from Abia State are with us and they are ready to serve in order to change this ugly narrative. People, who ordinarily like me, would not come to where you are talking about politics, have come to know that it is a collective failure if we all stay away. That was why we have come forward to offer our expertise and experiences to be part of the long overdue change that the common people out there are crying for.

Nigerians are crying that things are difficult with APC as the ruling party. Do you think the cry is real?

The difficulties people are going through are real, but not the making of the APC. You know some of us have short memory. I happen to be in the United States in August and I was dazed at the rate of inflation. Things ordinarily you will buy at $10, I couldn’t find them. So, the issue is that if PDP had continued at the rate they were going, if they were still there and the world economy nosedived, where would we have been.

You don’t take issues in isolation. For instance, my brothers in the South East sometimes, I just wonder, 16 years of PDP, the Second Niger Bridge was in a state of going or not going and the APC government has given the Igbo man the Second Niger Bridge that was like it wasn’t going to happen. Onitsha to Enugu was impassable under the PDP, the federal government under APC, not minding that our people didn’t really massively vote for it, demonstrated ability to ignore that, to come to our aid. You are in Umuahia, who is rehabilitating the Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway. Ariaria Market was without light for five years.

The light there now is a Federal Government project. Sometimes, people say under APC, Naira has depreciated, that is ignorance. We have forgotten that many companies left Nigeria and ran to Ghana under PDP, thereby killing the productivity. That is what we are suffering today. I’m not saying APC couldn’t have done better, but sometimes when we pass blame, we don’t have the fundamentals. If everything is imported, how will the naira measure up with other currencies? The productive base has to be energized because half of our industries went to Ghana. These are things we are paying for.

Does it also apply to security and education given the spate of insecurity across the country and the length of time the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was on strike?

I am not holding brief for the Federal Government but I think there are issues that go beyond a party. At times, we need to solve the problem by holding together and not looking for whom to pass the blame to. We should look at it on comparative analysis basis. We can always do better. I hear some people say insecurity, I am not a soldier but if you are going to tell me that you are going to do better than APC, I will like to know the steps you are going to take that this people have not taken. It is not that ‘when I come, the issue of insecurity would be solved.’ I am not saying they have done the best anybody could have done, but we must begin to understand how complex our problems are and we must find solution to them.

What are you telling Abians as your party goes into the campaigns and elections?

What I tell them is that this season affords the people of Abia State the opportunity to take their destiny in their own hands, to make a statement and to separate evil from good. How would you owe a teacher for six months? Ideally, when we were growing up, a teacher is supposed to come back from school, maybe even have siesta and then prepare what he is going to teach the next day and do a lesson note.

Throughout my school days, I never heard about a teacher being owed. Now, you owe a teacher who cannot pay his rent; before he closes, he is selling beer in a beer parlour, he doesn’t read and then you expect the quality of education to improve by magic. It doesn’t add up. So, we are providing an alternative because have all it takes to run this state for the benefit of the people. We will provide good jobs, not to take a university graduate and give him a motorcycle to ride, that’s wickedness. We won’t count paying teachers and pensioners as an achievement because in a sane society, that is given. And how much is the money we are talking about.

We will rather not go on convoys or riding new cars than owe teachers. We will address the issues; we know what it takes to do that. The generality of civil servants are not paid but five per cent of them are richer than everyone else. We will block the loopholes through which they steal money, so that we can save money to develop the state. That is why our mantra is ‘Rescue and develop Abia.’ We will use Abia money for Abia people.

What gives you the confidence that your party will win the election?

Because we are regarding this as a crusade; we are talking to everybody like I am talking to you. We will go to every corner to explain this. Our campaign will be issue based, not from the gutters. With the calibre of people who ordinarily won’t come out but have come out to confront these challenges, we believe strongly that we will make it.

