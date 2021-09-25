Politics

APC is expecting more govs from PDP – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing to received more governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Lalong noted that he was part of those who formed the PDP, but regretted it and said it was a mistake then, adding that APC is the best party that has redeemed the citizens of Nigeria.

 

The governor stated this on Saturday while flagging off the local government election campaigns and the presentation of APC flags to the 17 local government chairmanship candidates in Shendam ahead of the October 9 polls.

“Some people are making noises that APC is a dead party, but as far as we are concerned we have not seen any governor, senator or House Reps member jumping from APC to PDP, but rather many governors, senators, reps members and even former ministers are joining APC now.”

 

He disclosed that the APC is busy preparing the ground and space for more governors, senators and reps members to decamp to the party ahead of the 2023 General elections.

 

Earlier the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase and the Acting APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Enoch Fanman all admitted that Plateau State is an APC state, saying the governor has performed credibly well.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

FG should remove security issues from Exclusive List –Reps member, Musibau Taiwo Kolawole

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Mr. Musibau Taiwo Kolawole is a member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos State and a former deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain says state police remains the only way out of the nation’s security problems. […]
Politics

Firm celebrates World Juice Day to enhance healthy living

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chivita has held its second annual Chivita World Juice Day in Lagos, in a bid to enhance healthy living.   The annual Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative undertaken to deepen conversations on consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice thus enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.   The […]
Politics

Ondo decides: Jegede, wife arrive polling unit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his wife, have arrived their polling unit, PU 009, Sacred Heart to cast their votes. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica