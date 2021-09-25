APC is expecting more govs from PDP – Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing to received more governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lalong noted that he was part of those who formed the PDP, but regretted it and said it was a mistake then, adding that APC is the best party that has redeemed the citizens of Nigeria.

The governor stated this on Saturday while flagging off the local government election campaigns and the presentation of APC flags to the 17 local government chairmanship candidates in Shendam ahead of the October 9 polls.

“Some people are making noises that APC is a dead party, but as far as we are concerned we have not seen any governor, senator or House Reps member jumping from APC to PDP, but rather many governors, senators, reps members and even former ministers are joining APC now.”

He disclosed that the APC is busy preparing the ground and space for more governors, senators and reps members to decamp to the party ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Earlier the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase and the Acting APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Enoch Fanman all admitted that Plateau State is an APC state, saying the governor has performed credibly well.

