APC is running a gerontocracy – Secondus

*Calls for national security summit

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is running a gerontocracy and has neglected youths in its government.

Secondus, who spoke at a third zonal and state youth leaders conference, urged the Nigerian youths to be ready to take over the leadership of the country.

He also warned against politicisation of security situation in the country and called for a national security summit to find solutions to the problems bediviling the country.

The National Chairman, who said the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths, said APC is a conglomerate of old people of 80 and 90 years.

“They are still in government; when will the youth take over? The world has gone digital, it is no longer analogue. By now all the transactions in government should be online but we are still operating as the colonial government handed over to us.

“This is not acceptable, this must change and it is only the youths that can effect this change. We can no longer mortgage the future of the youths because that is exactly what the APC has done,” Secondus said.

He stated that the conference underscores the importance PDP attaches to youths, describing them as catalysts of the party.

