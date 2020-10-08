APC is the party to beat in Ondo –Adetimehin

Ondo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ade Adetimehin, in this interview with NDUBUISI UGAH, says his party has no cause to be scared as victory is certain for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in this weekend’s gubernatorial election in the state. Excerpts:

What is your assessment of the current political mood in the Ondo State ahead of this weekend’s governorship election?

The current political situation in Ondo State is peaceful, though the tempo is high in terms of political campaigns. All the political parties are doing is what they know how to do best. But to me as the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), I can say our party is more active than all other political parties. Politics is about people and to make a head way, you must have structures. Without structures on ground the impact of your activities cannot be felt.

I can tell you that APC is well grounded throughout the length and breadth of the state; we have the spread, and we are waxing stronger by the day. I can assure you that APC is a party to beat in this election, because we have formidable structures across the state.

Are you invariably saying that the other parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) pose no threat to your party?

Before the gubernatorial primary election in the state, there were only two active political parties. The defection of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, increased the tally to three. Agboola lured the PDP into a trap and put the party in disarray. He assured the PDP leaders that his movement to their party would divide the APC.

Unfortunately, he sneaked out of the APC a lone ranger! Thereafter, he left PDP with a sizeable number of the foot soldiers and members after losing the governorship ticket, thereby depleting the PDP. This dealt a serious blow to the PDP as almost half of the members migrated to ZLP, while some decided to join the APC.

The APC has captured almost 60 per cent of political structures in the state. Most of ZLP members have moved to APC even before the gubernatorial primary election, while others left the party as a protest against the coming of Agboola Ajayi into the party.

Ajayi seems to be making more waves on the political scene; do you see him as a threat to the second term aspiration of Governor Akeredolu?

From the analysis I stated earlier, I never ascribed any strength to him. We never see him as a threat and he is not even in this race, but the point I am trying to explain is that Ajayi has depleted PDP, and his exit from PDP did more havoc to the chances of the party in the election.

He moved with quality politicians within PDP to ZLP within a short period. If you look at it critically, APC becomes the beneficiary as we have been harvesting defectors from both PDP and ZLP. Besides all these, ZLP is without structures in the state. How can their candidate be a threat when the party does not have political structures? It is just noise, and politics is not about making noise but having structures that can win election for a political party.

We have also received some notable members of African Democratic Party (ADP) from across the state, with large chunk from Ondo West and East local government areas. The entire structures of the party have been collapsed into APC under the leadership of the House of Representatives member representing the area, Hon. Abiola Makinde.

So, Ajayi cannot be a threat to us as we have done our homework well ahead of time, even before he decided to contest on the platform of ZLP. Again, we parade the best political actors today in the state. All the strong political gladiators in the state are solidly behind the reelection of Akeredolu.

All the aspirants who contested for the party’s ticket with Akeredolu have all pledged their support for him. Chief Olusola Oke, Engr. Ife Oyedele, Chief Bukola Adetula, Amb. Sola Sola Iji, and a host of others. These great men shelved their personal interests for the party, and gave room for reconciliation.

They all put the interest of the party and the state above personal interests and have been working tirelessly for the same course. They believe that governance is about service delivery. Remember, APC is the only party that is focused on the welfare of the people.

Are you not weary of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko support for Ajayi?

He has been his political backbone, and moving around canvassing support for him… I want to repeat that ZLP is a party without structure. In this state and at this particular moment, it is only the APC that be a threat to other political parties because of our intimidating credentials and bigwigs in our fold.

So, for Dr. Mimiko’s support for Agboola Ajayi we are not scared at all. Agreed, Mimiko is a great politician and the leader of the ZLP, but I want to remind you that he was once the leader of Labour Party and PDP. For a man to be leader of three political parties within a very short time, you should know and understand what that means.

You should know that people can never be taken for a ride all the time. The people of Ondo State are well enlightened and a politician of a three political parties within a year cannot be seen or taken as a serious politician. Politics is about the people and if you want to lead the people you must be consistent and live by example. These qualities are what will make people to believe in you, and follow you. Dr. Mimiko contested the sena-torial election last year but lost.

That is to show you his influence and platform are weak. If as a leader you cannot win election for yourself in just six local government areas, how can you win election for others? I want you to understand that Ondo State people have their peculiarity; they can never toy with their integrity, and will not allow any politician to toss them around. We know our onions and are politically matured. They took the people for a ride in the past, but not any longer.

No, it can’t happen again; we cannot afford to go back to Egypt. The state is just recovering from the debt they plunged us into. This administration inherited over N240 billion debt; seven months arrears of civil servants’ salary, and someone is talking of supporting them to take over government in this state.

You promised recently that the state would witness a bloodless election, but many are wondering how this would be in the face of series of attacks and violence in the state. Do you still maintain that position?

I have made this promise repeatedly on the part of my party, APC. I won’t know what the other parties are planning, but I still stand by my promise. We have gone round the 18 local government areas and what we preach is peace. The state belongs to all of us. I also think the APC is in better position to guide against violence. This is because we are the one with the eggs, and we must protect it in order to protect our good image.

But the opposition parties are always pointing accusing finger towards your party…

All the cry over attack by the opposition is to attract public sympathy. We all know their gimmicks, but I am telling you this will not work. We will not attack anybody or resort to violence because we know we have the public with us. We know they are voting for us on Saturday. All we have been doing is to sell our manifesto and the party to the members of the public. Some parties resorted to image smearing because they have nothing to sell or present before the public.

They have been there, and what did the people of the state get from them? PDP has been at the helms of affairs before but left the state worse off. Now, within three and half years, APC has been able to turn the state around, particularly in the area of infrastructure and industrialization.

We have been able to attract seven industries to the state within the last three and a half years. All they boast of in their years of governance in this state is the destruction and neglect of projects initiated by the progressives under the administration of Pa Adekunle Ajasin and Adebayo Adefarati.

What is your party’s chance in Ondo South Senatorial District, where Ajayi hails from?

Politics is about structures, party manifesto, individuals and character. As at today, no political party parades the materials we have in the fold of APC in the southern senatorial district; I am talking about the quality of members and political leaders in the area.

APC is the dominant party in the southern senatorial district in terms of structures, notable and credible politicians. In 2016, we lost Ilaje and Okitipupa local government areas to Chief Olusola Oke, who contested on another platform, but he is now in APC and we are on the same page. So, you can be rest assured that APC will not have any problem winning in these two local government areas, where Olusola Oke commands a lot of respect and followership.

He has never lost in this area, and no politician from this state will contend it. Oke is grounded in the politics of the southern senatorial district. He is a grassroots politician, who also understands the politics of his people from the area.

So the party stands the chance to repeat the feat recorded in 2016 in the zone despite the presence of Ajayi in the race because we have everything working for us. I want you to know that the people of the south will choose who becomes their governor not that a failed politician who failed this state for eight years will now come and appoint a governor for them.

What is your message to the people of the state ahead of the election?

The people should see APC as a consistent party that strongly believes in their wellbeing at all times. It is a party of ideology. They should refuse to be deceived again. Before Akeredolu’s government, the state was backward. There appeared to be a deliberate plan to halt its progress and development by those in government. The economy and infrastructures were literally gasping for breath.

With careful planning and uncommon financial management, Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation for those things that will make this state develop fast and compete with states that are economically viable in Nigeria.

I therefore want to appeal to our people not to give room for derailment again. The two other contenders in the race do not have capacity or the requisite experience to take this state to the Promised Land. The people of Ondo State should know that such issues as funding the education system, payment of salaries and pensions would not be a problem at all, once we develop other sectors of the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...