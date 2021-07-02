News

APC is waxing stronger – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unrelenting and aggressive efforts in galvanizing support for the party across the country.
According to Kalu, the recent defections of Governor Bello Matawalle, Senators Sahabi  Yau (Zamfara North), Lawali Anka (Zamfara West),  Hassan Gusau (Zamfara Central),  Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is a clear indication that the APC is waxing stronger.
He noted that the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has added remarkable value to the party since he assumed the chairmanship position.
Kalu, who described the defections as a good development for the APC, called on APC members to embrace peace and unity at all levels of the party.
The Senate Chief Whip, stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has achieved giant strides in building a prosperous nation.
Acknowledging the robust infrastructural regeneration across the country, Kalu applauded the President for his selfless efforts aimed at sustaining  democratic virtues at various levels of government.
Kalu, who equally commended the Governor of Zamfara State for the bold step, noted that the governor’s decision was borne out of his patriotic desire to take the state to enviable heights.
He said: “I applaud Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for dumping the PDP for the APC.
“The decision of the governor is in the interest of the people of Zamfara State.
“The APC as a party is committed to credible leadership and good governance.
“The manifesto of the APC is anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.
“Zamfara State, will continue to attain robust development in view of the manifesto of the APC, which is people-oriented.
“I equally congratulate my colleagues, in the Senate, who have also joined the APC.
“Together, we can take Nigeria to the greater heights.”
Kalu, called on Nigerians to sustain their support for President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the current administration is focused on building key infrastructure across the country in a bid to improve the well being of the people.

