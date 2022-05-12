News

APC: It’s aspirants’ choice to resign or forfeit money

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is the choice of the aspirants on the platform of the party to heed the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and resign from the Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) or forfeit their money and retain their seats in FEC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka stated this on Thursday.

According to him, no aspirant had approached the party for forfeiture of his money, therefore the party expects them to resign within the given period.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had at last FEC meeting asked all members of his government who are interested in any elective position to resign their appointments on or before Monday.

Morka, reacting, said they don’t have any option except to carry out the directives of the President.

He said, they have to and nobody had approached the party that they were forfeiting their money and staying back in the FEC.

“The directives of the President are clear; those who have political ambition for elective office should resign.”

 

