News

APC jettisons Akande-led National Reconciliation C’ttee, constitutes fresh one

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Ex-Gov. Senator Adamu leads committee

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has jettisoned the Chief Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee and constituted a new one.

The nine-member Committee, which was announced Tuesday by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, is led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The sacked National Working Committee (NWC) members, led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had in 2020 constituted a 12-member National Reconciliation Committee led by the former APC Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

The National Reconciliation Committee constituted by Oshiomhole first had the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Chairman.

However, the Edo State government and APC chapter had protested against the choice of the Senate President. The protest led to the dropping of the Senate President by the APC NWC.

The Oshiomhole National Reconciliation Committee had as members: Chief Bisi Akande (Chairman), Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen.

Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Sen. Binta Garba, Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

But the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni Committee has as members: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu – Chairman, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo – Secretary, Sen. George Akume, H.E. Sullivan Chime, H.E. Ali Saad Birnin kudu, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Alh. Suleiman Argungu, Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule and Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

In the statement issued by AkpanUdoedehe in Abuja on Tuesday, he said: “The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee for the Party.”

However, some party members have expressed concern over the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee by the Caretaker Committee when they are about rounding up their tenure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UTME: 80% of registration problems are candidates’ fault – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who […]
News

Akeredolu to Jegede: Wait till 2032 to become Ondo gov

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday came hard on standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, saying he was not yet ripe for the exalted post of the state’s chief executive, urging him to shelve hisgovernorshipambition untill 2032.   According to Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Okowa: Delta’ll sustain women, girl-child empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday re-affirmed that his administration would sustain the empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender and uplift the economy of families as well as peace in the state.   The governor reiterated this during opening ceremony of a three-day training, tagged: “Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica