APC jettisons Akande-led National Reconciliation C’ttee, constitutes fresh one

*Ex-Gov. Senator Adamu leads committee

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has jettisoned the Chief Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee and constituted a new one.

The nine-member Committee, which was announced Tuesday by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, is led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The sacked National Working Committee (NWC) members, led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had in 2020 constituted a 12-member National Reconciliation Committee led by the former APC Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

The National Reconciliation Committee constituted by Oshiomhole first had the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Chairman.

However, the Edo State government and APC chapter had protested against the choice of the Senate President. The protest led to the dropping of the Senate President by the APC NWC.

The Oshiomhole National Reconciliation Committee had as members: Chief Bisi Akande (Chairman), Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen.

Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Sen. Binta Garba, Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

But the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni Committee has as members: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu – Chairman, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo – Secretary, Sen. George Akume, H.E. Sullivan Chime, H.E. Ali Saad Birnin kudu, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Alh. Suleiman Argungu, Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule and Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

In the statement issued by AkpanUdoedehe in Abuja on Tuesday, he said: “The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee for the Party.”

However, some party members have expressed concern over the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee by the Caretaker Committee when they are about rounding up their tenure.

Like this: Like Loading...